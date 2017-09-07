  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Jonathan Pryce to play Pope Francis in movie

Thursday, September 7th, 2017

Game of Thrones star Jonathan Pryce will play the role of Pope Francis and Anthony Hopkins will play Pope Benedict in a new Netflix movie “The Pope”.

The full-length movie script is by New Zealand-born writer Anthony McCarten. Read more

