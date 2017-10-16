Ancient German monastery closes

A Cistercian monastery founded in 1134 is about to close its doors for good.

Founded by St Bernard of Clairvaux, the Himmerod Abbey in the Rhineland-Palatinate region of Germany has only six resident monks. There were about 30 in the 1970s.

The monastery’s head, Abbot Johannes, says its financial situation and especially its small number of monks played a key role in the decision.

“Himmerod will remain a spiritual site,” Johannes says.

“The walls have retained this history. I am telling you: there is no way to destroy this spiritual place which has attracted people for centuries. I am certain people will continue to come here.”

According to Wikipedia, Himmerod Abbey’s Baroque church was completed in 1751 but, after secularisation from 1802 under French occupation, it fell into ruin.

In 1922 the monastery was re-founded by the settlement of German Cistercian monks from the former monastery of Mariastern in present Bosnia. The church was re-built under Abbot Vitus Recke (abbot from 1937 to 1959) and completed in 1962.

The abbey has a bookshop, a fishery and a plant nursery – all are leased out.

The monastery’s property will be transferred to the Catholic diocese of Trier and the six resident monks will move to other monasteries.

