Vatican will be terrified of state inquiry, whistleblower says

An international Catholic whistleblower says the Vatican will be “quaking in fear” in case the New Zealand Catholic Church is included in an inquiry into abuse.

Some survivors of clerical abuse are pushing for Commission chair Sir Anand Satyanand to reverse that during the current public consultation phase.

“I do not know of an inquiry that has taken place that has limited itself in such a way,” said Father Tom Doyle, of Virginia, who’s been involved in a dozen-plus abuse inquiries around the world and across the US. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand.