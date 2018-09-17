  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Historical sex abuse victim calls for school sacking

Monday, September 17th, 2018

A sex abuse victim is calling for a prestigious Catholic school to sack its rector for not removing a teacher who sexually assaulted him years ago.

Peter Boock has complained to the board of trustees at St Bede’s College in Christchurch, and to the Education Council, about the rector Justin Boyle. Continue reading

