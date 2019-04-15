Japan Catholic Church to begin investigating sex abuse cases

The Catholic Church in Japan is preparing to investigate allegations of sexual abuse against minors by its priests, including accusations from 20 years ago, officials said Thursday.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Japan said it has established a committee in each diocese to take claims and consultations related to sexual abuse but details of an investigation haven’t been decided.

The Tokyo-based conference said past surveys found two reported cases in 2002 and five in 2012, which weren’t verified or intended for disclosure.

Those past cases will be investigated, including whether alleged abusers were punished, what punishment they received and how bishops responded to the victims, the conference said in an email responding to inquiries. Continue reading

