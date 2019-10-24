Monk wows Pope with card trick

A carefully planned card trick brought a roar of laughter to a recent meeting Pope Francis had with a group of Capuchin Franciscans from Le Marche Region in Italy. Read moreAdditional reading
News category: Odd Spot.
Thursday, October 24th, 2019
News category: Odd Spot.
Tags: Capuchins, Pope Francis
