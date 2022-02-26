Original: https://international.la-croix.com/news/religion/creativity-and-innovation-in-store-for-the-trappists/15694

Abbot Bernardus Peeters began a unique experiment with his Trappist monastery in Berkel-Enschot near Tilburg (Netherlands) a year-and-a-half ago. He started a digital novitiate.

The first new monks who went through the online program actually physically entered the monastic community a few weeks ago.

But Dom Bernardus won’t be there to guide them.

Earlier this month, the innovative Dutch monk was elected Abbot General of the worldwide Order of Cistercians of the Strict Observance (OCSO) — commonly known as the Trappists — and must now move to Rome.

“I feel a very great desire within the order for change, a positive direction towards the future,” said the 54-year-old priest when asked why he was chosen.

In addition to that administrative experience, however, the new Abbot General said the Trappists were primarily looking for someone “who has the ability to be creative in looking for new things”.

The Cistercian Order of Strict Observance is present in 40 countries on all continents.

“We count almost 200 monasteries, female and male, including six in the Netherlands. And together we form one order, which is very unique in the Church. The only thing sisters can’t do with us is become abbot general, but the rest is completely equal,” he said.

In a moment of crisis, one is often tempted to turn inward, to keep the doors and windows closed, and to find out for oneself. We have wanted to make the opposite movement.

Does your digital novitiate have anything to do with that?

The vocation problem is a worldwide problem. With us in the West it is mainly about the numbers, but on other continents it is often more about the quality.

My question was: how do you get people interested in monastic life in our time, but how do you also make sure that the quality is good?

Our digital novitiate starts with a website that shows the whole process up to the final commitment through testimonies of brothers. Behind that website is a series of six newsletters on major themes.

Those interested have to go through those to come to an answer as to whether they really want this. If they do, they write to the abbot and the actual contact begins.

Has this produced any results yet?

We have had a lot of responses.

Since the start, 18 months ago, some 80 people have followed the course, including a striking number of women. You don’t hear anything back from a large number of them, and that’s not a bad thing.

Of the people who actually knocked on our door, the first three recently came to live with us and started as postulants.

We find that the digital preliminary process has helped them. It’s much easier to integrate them into our lives.

Keep listening to each other and keep talking to each other. Don’t expect the other person to change immediately. Give him or her time and space. And allow for differences. This is difficult, because secretly we all want to be the same.

We must learn to enjoy a multicolored image, rather than seeing it as a threat.

The monastic tradition shows that it can be done. It requires a big heart and sometimes you have to bite your tongue a bit. But when you turn inward, not only do all the doors and windows close, but the oxygen goes out.’

Has Pope Francis’ pontificate also changed monastic life?

Pope Francis has made us open the windows and doors to the world again.

The danger of the 19th Century model that we still have a lot of remnants of is that we made our monasteries into islands.

We lived on that little island and were constantly turned inward. Because of this pontificate, that is disappearing.

We, as monasteries, are in a sense a dissenting voice, but that dissenting voice must be heard in this world, not in a parallel universe.

We do not live on the moon, but are fellow travelers of all humanity.

When people think of Trappists, we often think of beer and cheese. That has become an economic model.

I have since discovered that we also deal in chocolate. The spirit of commerce has been in our genes since the early Middle Ages.

Part of the proceeds are intended for mutual solidarity between monasteries, but a large part is also used to help people who need it.

In Tilburg I did try to reduce the export a little. Two years ago I visited Brazil and at the airport in Sao Paolo I saw a large sign saying, “La Trappe”, the name of our own Tilburg beer.

At first you like that and then you are proud. But then I saw the price: 25 euros for a bottle of beer.

If you make your products only for the happy few and for the rich, it doesn’t make sense anymore. We have now decided to only export to ten countries, preferably in Europe, also for ecological reasons.

