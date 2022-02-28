Ukraine invasion will hurt Pacific nations

Although geographically removed from the conflict, Pacific nations should be concerned about the negative effect the Ukraine invasion will have on multilateralism.

Sandra Tarte, an Associate Professor at the University of the South Pacific and the Acting Head of the School for Law and Social Sciences, says multilateralism is “on its knees, it’s in tatters”.

She says this is particularly concerning for smaller island countries as “we really need multilateralism to protect ourselves.

“We don’t have power as such in the entire system. We rely on multilateralism and institutions like the UN and the rule of law”.

Tarte says Pacific nations will feel an economic impact from a war between Russia and Ukraine.

This may involve markets reacting and confidence plummeting, she explains. “There might be supply chain issues with the oil markets. We are all connected. Through this global supply chain, we will see potential effects”.

The New Zealand government is implementing a limited range of measures including a travel ban on Russian officials and limiting diplomatic engagements in response to the Russian-Ukraine invasion.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have released a joint statement condemning the invasion and calling on Russia to cease its military operations there.

“This is an unprovoked and unnecessary attack by Russia” Ardern said. “By choosing to pursue this entirely avoidable path, an unthinkable number of innocent lives could be lost because of Russia’s decision.

“We call on Russia to do what is right and immediately cease military operations in Ukraine, and permanently withdraw to avoid a catastrophic and pointless loss of innocent life”.

Mahuta said Russia had disregarded consistent international efforts for a diplomatic de-escalation of the Ukraine crisis and “they must now face the consequences of their decision to invade”.

Currently out of the country, Mahuta also instructed government officials to give Russian Ambassador Georgii Viktorovich Zuev (pictured) a dressing down over the military incursion into Ukraine.

Zuev was “called in” by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) in Wellington on Wednesday.

Further diplomatic measures, including controlled export bans, may follow if Russia launched a full invasion of Ukraine, Mahuta said.

“A military invasion is an act of aggression and a violation of one of the most basic tenets of international law. New Zealand is ready to take further measures”.

“Russia’s actions could have far-reaching and serious humanitarian, security and economic implications for the region, and globally”.

On Monday Mahuta announced New Zealand is providing an initial $2 million to help deliver essential humanitarian assistance, with a focus on supporting health facilities and meeting basic needs such as the provision of food and hygiene items.

“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion” Mahuta said.

“These are early days and we will continue to monitor events closely as the scale of the conflict and the resulting humanitarian crisis becomes clearer.

“We know the consequences of Russia’s actions will be significant, and tragically many of these will fall on innocent civilians”.

