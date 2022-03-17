ACT Party proposes giving carbon credit back to struggling families

The ACT party wants carbon tax revenue to be given to families struggling with rising fuel and living costs.

ACT Leader David Seymour said the proposed Carbon Tax Refund would see the average family receive a dividend of $749.

“The Government is planning to take $4.37 billion from consumers by selling carbon credits to businesses over the next four years,” Seymour said.

Funds generated from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) are earmarked for the Government’s climate emergency fund. Read more

