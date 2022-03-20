Caritas comment on Ukraine Visa announcement

Caritas is supportive of the government’s announcement to allow the reunification of families for Ukrainians living in New Zealand.

“We welcome this announcement in that it provides a shelter from the storms of war. It’s a way out for vulnerable Ukrainians leaving a war zone and seeking to reunite with family members. This expanded category is probably the most effective way to provide asylum quickly to some people fleeing Ukraine who already have family settled in the community here to provide support” says Roger Ellis, Engagement manager for Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand.

Resettlement as refugees through the UN refugee quota or through CORS would take some time (years, rather than months) and would probably follow those refugees already identified for resettlement in New Zealand who haven’t been able to travel here because of the closed border due to Covid.

“We are pleased with the announcement and supportive of family reunification. It is in keeping with the biblical injunction to love our neighbors as ourselves” says Roger Ellis.

If we any reservations it would be that there are many former refugee families in Aotearoa who have been waiting years, for reunification with family members who have fled war, conflict and violence in other parts of the world, especially Africa and the Middle East. It would be good to see those matters dealt with in a timelier way.

“The government policy is aimed at the 1600 Ukrainians living here and enables them to bring family members here. They have to accommodate those family members, who will get a two-year work visa and their children will be able to go to school. It’s somewhat different to the UN refugees who are basically homeless with no relatives here and so need more help on arrival” says Roger Ellis.

Our understanding is that this a special humanitarian arrangement for family sponsorship, which goes beyond the usual family immigration categories. It hasn’t been set up to require additional support from the community, as does the CORS (Community Organisation Refugee Sponsorship) category, or the recent special refugee/asylum arrangements for people coming from Afghanistan.

Caritas is helping our sister agency Caritas Ukaine in its work with displaced people in Ukraine. Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand has so far raised $78,000 towards the work of Caritas Ukraine in providing urgent food, water, shelter and other emergency supplies to people in Ukraine – including many internally displaced people. More than 100,000 people have been assisted so far. It’s estimated that more than 2.5million people have fled their homes and are crossing the border with neighbouring countries.

