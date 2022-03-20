There’s no such thing as a “holy war”

Pope Francis has rejected the idea put by Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church that Russia’s Ukraine invasion is a “holy war”.

Writing on his Facebook page, New Zealand Catholic leader Cardinal John Dew said in common with other Christian leaders around the world, Francis is deeply concerned about the invasion being justified in such a way

Kirill’s use of “holy war” religious language to justify his support for Russia’s military aggression has failed to impress the pope.

Even Kirill’s own supporters are looking elsewhere, says Dew.

“The invasion has created new ecumenical tensions. As many as 160 Russian Orthodox parishes around the world have sought to join other communions, as a result.”

Dew says New Zealand Church leaders, together with many others around the world, have written to Kirill expressing their “great concern about his religious justification for the war and asking him to use his influence in Moscow to bring it to an end”.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand government is increasing it’s assistance to Ukrainians.

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi says the 2022 Special Ukraine Policy will enable parents and wider family members to join family members already in New Zealand for up to two years to escape the conflict. They will be expected to return home when the war ends.

Faafoi says the special policy is part of an international humanitarian effort and will be open for a year.

He estimates about 4000 family members of Ukrainian Kiwis will be allowed to seek refuge here.

“This builds on previous supports we have provided … extensions for Ukrainian nationals in New Zealand whose visas expire before the end of the year, and ensuring Ukrainian citizens holding valid New Zealand visas offshore can enter immediately without waiting for our borders to reopen.”

Faafoi says the special visa policy adds to a number of measures we’ve already implemented to respond to the worsening situation in Ukraine.

“New Zealand has moved quickly to condemn the brutal and intolerable invasion of Ukraine. Alongside other diplomatic measures, we have acted urgently to respond to Russia’s hostility by instituting travel bans, export controls, passing the Russia Sanctions Act 2022, and providing aid funding to support crucial humanitarian work.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta also announced an extra $4 million in humanitarian support. It is in addition to an initial $2 million already provided. The funding will be split evenly between the UN’s Ukraine Humanitarian Fund and the UN Refugee Agency.

The New Zealand government is calling on Russia to ensure safe passage for civilians away from the conflict and to protect civilians in line with international humanitarian law.

“Russian forces must halt attacks against civilians and civilian objects, and cease their indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks,” Mahuta says.

