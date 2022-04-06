Letter from John Prendergast

The Archdiocese has recently received advice that the Catholic Centre on Hill Street may be structurally unsafe.

We are currently having this advice peer-reviewed and expect an outcome of that peer review late next week, but in the meantime, we have had to close the Catholic Centre – the safety of our staff and tenant organisations is paramount.

Staff were already in working from home mode as we responded to the challenges of Omicron, and the protest activity across the road at Parliament – so closing the Centre has caused less dislocation than might otherwise have been the case, but the need to do so has still come as a shock to ADW staff, as well as to the staff of our tenant organisations the New Zealand Catholic Bishops’ Conference, New Zealand Catholic Education Office, Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish, Caritas, the Catholic Foundation, Wellington Catholic Homes Trust, and our technology provider ITNZ Ltd.

Once the peer review is received, we will be in a position to make decisions around whether the Catholic Centre can be strengthened and we can one day return there, or whether our move out of the Centre needs to be permanent.

Whichever decision ends up being taken though, it seems very likely that we will need to be in alternative accommodation for at least the next 12-24 months.

This challenge is certainly that, a challenge – but it also provides an opportunity for us to be nimble and flexible, and to rethink the way we operate in responding to the challenge.

We are currently exploring two options for our relocation:

the “all together” model, where we would identify office accommodation in one place that could house all of ADW’s staff, and possibly also all of the tenant staff. We have explored two such opportunities in the past few days, and have more to look at early next week;

the “distributed” model, where ADW staff, and tenant staff, would be housed in their respective teams (Finance, Church Mission, Education, etc) but each in separate accommodations. We have had discussions this past week with several of our Catholic whanau organisations, and there is considerable scope emerging to implement this model if the distributed model is ultimately the one we choose.

The sudden closure of the Catholic Centre, and the ongoing inability of staff to access the Centre, will undoubtedly cause a level of disruption to normal services, but we will maintain business as usual as far as that is possible – we will just be delivering from a different location (home mostly for the near future), and things may sometimes take a little longer than would otherwise be the case.

In our search for alternative accommodation for some or all of our staff we have already been contacted by a Parish, and a School, to say that they have surplus space that we could potentially utilise.

We are very grateful for those offers, as we would be for any other suggestions that any of you may have of surplus space in your parish or school that could potentially be made available for the Archdiocese’s use during this period.

John Prendergast

General Manager

Archdiocese of Wellington

Dated: 7 March

News category: Original.