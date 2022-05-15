Scoop and RtL

Right to Life is a financial supporter of Scoop and believes that Scoop has a duty to the community that it serves to explain how the community can have an informed debate on the important issue of the leak of the opinion of the United States Supreme Court when Scoop is censoring information that does not agree with its own view?

The Scoop Foundation proudly claims to be champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It claims to publish, relevant public information freely accessible to all New Zealanders so that they can participate in the democratic process.

Right to Life supports a fully informed public debate on important human rights issues and recognises the important contribution that Scoop can make to an informed debate.

Right to Life is disappointed that recently Scoop frustrated an informed public debate on the issue of the leaked opinion on the overthrow of the Roe v Wade Justice Samuel Alito decision of the United States Supreme Court.

On the 5th May Scoop published an opinion article condemning the five Justices who had signed the draft opinion written by Scoop’s Political Editor, Gordon Campbell.

On the 4th May Scoop published a media release from a small group ALRANZ also condemning the opinion.

On the 13th May Scoop published a media release from an unknown group using the name Auckland Feminist Action. This release also condemned the opinion.

On the 8th and 11th May Right to Life sent media releases to Scoop supporting the draft opinion of the Supreme Court and explaining the legal implications of the opinion. It is disappointing that Scoop declined to publish these important documents.

