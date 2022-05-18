Good Shepherd College, the New Zealand Catholic Theological College occupied its Ponsonby Road premises for twenty years.

The College was open to all students, resident in New Zealand, who wish to study theology (and its related disciplines) in the Catholic tradition.

The College has outgrown this old site and its successor, the Te Kupenga – Catholic Theological College (CTC) have finally moved to its new premises at 40 Vermont Street, Ponsonby (St Columba Centre).

According to the College Dean, Dr John Evangelista, “It has been a long journey and we are most grateful for all the support and direction of the NZ bishops and the Te Kupenga Governance Board”.

The century-old premises of the St Columba Centre, with its high ceilings, timber floors and ceilings are a testament to the rich history of the building.

The historic building was originally a Marist brothers’ primary school (opened 1913).

In the 1980s the Centre and hall housed the Vermont Street Catholic School.

In recent years, it has been used by the Auckland Diocese to host meetings and events.

The official opening and blessing of the new site was held on the 13th of May 2022.

Bishop of Auckland, Steve Lowe officiated the College Mass and a procession followed leading to the St Columba Centre where the blessing of the building took place.

In attendance were Archbishop Paul Martin, Bishop Michael Gielen, Bishop-emeritus Patrick Dunn as well as faculty and staff of the Catholic Theological College.

Rev Fr Mervyn Duffy sm, Assistant Dean, commented: “It had been an exciting move, and everyone is looking forward to welcoming back our students in our new premises.”

