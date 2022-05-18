Mayor says new St Vincent de Paul Centre “so needed”

A new St Vincent de Paul Centre opened in Levin on Sunday 15 May and immediately received civic approval.

Speaking at the opening Levin Mayor Mr Bernie Wanden, described the Centre as “a wonderful venture for our community.”

Wanden observed that Levin probably has the lowest rating for household income in New Zealand.

He described the centre as “providing a real presence and a help for our social needs.”

“It is so needed,” said Wanden.

His comments were echoed by Vincentian Conference President, Bernard Hanaray.

“In our current times we see many devolving into deeper hardship and need, brought about by prohibitive costs of living – food, warmth, housing, travel – with few if not non-existent solutions currently evident,” said Hanaray.

“We hope our centre will go some way to meet these needs,” he said.

Hanaray noted the Levin St Vincent de Paul was established 20 years ago with small numbers and few resources.

“Our ancestors provided the base for today’s wider community to offer practical and effective personal support to those in need”.

The Prouse Street complex has a Vinnies Shop, a space for sharing and enjoying time together over a biscuit and drink, meeting facilities and office space.

The Centre will have a place for community activities, advocacy work, working with other local community agencies and as a drop-in Centre where people can get clothes and furniture, but the more important role of this Centre is to enhance their human dignity.

The Centre has a three-year lease at this site.

Dream realised

For many years Gerry Stevens, a parishioner of Pukekaraka, and Kapi Mana Area President for Saint Vincent de Paul, dreamed of a Vincentian Centre that cares for people and enhances their dignity, a place that helps them in themselves and gives them ‘a step up’.

A delighted Stevens says his dream has been realised.

“It accords with the deeper values of St Vincent de Paul to be generous; seek integrity; be compassionate; show empathy; be responsive; provide advocacy and respect for each person,” said Stevens.

“These values will be expressed in this new building where people can come in and feel at home, ‘have a cuppa,’ and share with one another.”

As part of the support services, long time Vincentian, Margaret Hannan is looking to set up space for craftwork, an exercise group and even a speaking group.

St Vincent de Paul President, Terry Jordan, said, “We are standing on the shoulders of our past who showed care for one another. We can achieve this here in Levin, too.”

Karen Holland of Catholic Social Services Wellington, said that the CSS will be available as needed to support the Centre with its own expertise and with counsellors, strengthening the hospitality and training needed to provide excellent support.

Local Pukekaraka Chaplain and National Chaplain St Vincent de Paul, Pā Alan Roberts, invited the 40 persons present to come through the building with him and as he blessed it with holy water, to place their own blessing into the walls and rooms.

“Bless this building and all the guests and work that will be done here. May we learn from the example of the carpenter’s son to transform the work of our hands into a blessing building up God’s creation and enhancing the dignity of each person,” prayed Roberts.

News category: Unlisted resources.