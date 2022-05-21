Press release

Government budget announcement leaves struggling families to fall further behind

While we want to blame COVID and the war in Ukraine for the escalating cost pressures on our economy we all acknowledge (except successive Governments) that for decades support for our homeless whanau and those living in poverty has not been up to the task, Monte Cecilia Housing Trust CEO Bernie Smith says.

“When you look at the rate that living costs have climbed compared to support, struggling families are now far worse off as living costs continue to spiral out of control. The NZ wait register for social housing has climbed to over 30,000 compared to four years ago where it was 5500,” Bernie says.

“While the government has pledged $27 a week (to a total of $350) for people earning less than $70,000 per year, it excludes those on Winter Energy Payments, meaning people on core benefits, who need that help the most.”

Research has shown over the years that while household entitlements have increased in recent years, recipients continue to play catch up because entitlements are never indexed against cost of living increases, so little by little, year in and year out, they go backwards, driving families deeper into an endless cycle of poverty and housing insecurity.

“While those in poverty who are homeless or facing homelessness do care about global warming and the harm it is creating for our planet, they have no time or money to think about getting an electric car because they are badly stressed about how they are going to put food on the table and get warm clothes and blankets to stop their children from catching a winter flu.”

The Social Security Act 1938, came into being in NZ with ten benefits so that every New Zealander had the right to a reasonable standard of living. It firmly believed it was the responsibility of every one of us to ensure that all New Zealanders were safeguarded from poverty and circumstances beyond their control.

“The Act removed the government’s classification of people as ‘worthy’ or ‘unworthy poor’, but people still think strongly about those on the benefit in a negative way. In many of our minds those forced into poverty through injury, illness, or acts outside their control are not criticised or looked down on for accessing welfare. Yet in contrast, ask people how they feel about long-term welfare beneficiaries and you will receive a mixed response varying from encouragement to insult. Sadly, our country values some individuals more than others. We clearly, more often than not, value those who are in employment more than those who are not employed.”

Every New Zealander, no matter whether they are employed or not, what level of household income they have, is a valuable member of our community, so why do we disrespect tens of thousands of New Zealander’s by taking away their dignity and creating in them a sense of shame and hopelessness? We should be trying to identify a bright future of self-sustainability where they can feel a sense of pride and a place in our communities, where every man, woman and child not only feels welcome, but is offered a long term dry, warm, secure and affordable home with a liveable household income.

