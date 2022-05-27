A war within a war

Vatican newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano, is warning of a looming disastrous global food crisis.

The Italian version of the paper devoted most of its 24 May front page to the matter saying the crisis will be particularly catastrophic in the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia.

The paper says the food shortage is a direct result of the war in Ukraine.

The Vatican newspaper article (“Grain: A War in the War”) cited remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, statistics from the Italian agricultural agency Coldiretti, and reports from CNN, The Guardian, and The Times on the grain shortage and a possible military response to the Russian blockade of Ukrainian grain exports.

The specter of a disastrous global food crisis – in particular for the countries most exposed to shortages and increases in wheat prices in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia – looms with increasing insistence as one of the most serious consequences of the conflict in Ukraine. A war within the war could in the long run even lead to a greater number of deaths than the conflict itself if the deadlock linked to the tons of grain still in the ports of Ukraine is not resolved. And in some more exposed countries the consequences are already being felt dramatically.

“There are 22 million tons of corn blocked and the Russians are constantly stealing it and taking it somewhere else. The world community must help Ukraine to unblock seaports, otherwise the energy crisis will be followed by a food crisis, ”said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. And new satellite photos, according to CNN, prove the looting of Ukrainian wheat by the Russians in the port of Sevastopol.

A naval coalition of “willing” to remove the Russian blockade on Ukrainian grain exports has meanwhile been proposed by Lithuania. “The time we have left is very short. We are approaching a new harvest and there is no other practical way to export grain other than through the Black Sea port of Odessa, “Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in an interview with the British newspaper” The Guardian ». The Lithuanian minister has proposed a naval operation not managed by NATO, which would protect ships loaded with grain as they sail across the Black Sea beyond the Russian blockade. Landsbergis also suggested that countries affected by grain shortages such as Egypt could help ensure the necessary protection. The Times newspaper confirms that the UK is also working on the creation of a “coalition of the willing” to send warships to the Black Sea in order to offer a protected corridor to merchant ships carrying Ukrainian grain.

Certainly the conflict has dealt a severe blow to the Ukrainian economy: according to Coldiretti, the wheat harvest is estimated this year by about 40 per cent lower in Ukraine, while availability in Russia rises by 2.6 per cent. remains among the main exporting countries. In addition, expensive energy is triggering a further impact on global agriculture due to rising fertilizer prices.

Alternatives to supplies from Ukraine remain inadequate to meet global needs: India, thanks to the drop in production due to drought, has ordered a partial derogation in favor of Egypt, but does not seem willing to ease the restrictions on the export of wheat so as not to harm domestic consumers.

News category: Unlisted resources.