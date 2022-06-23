Education summit or whatever

On the 15th & 16th June school leaders from over 30 Catholic primary and secondary schools across the dioceses of Auckland and Hamilton gathered for Spiritus Aotearoa NZ 2022.

The event is a challenge for local Bishops to support the evangelising mission and ministries in Catholic schools as they adapt their pedagogies for evangelisation in a post-Covid context.

This event was organised by Catholic Education Auckland in partnership with the Diocese of Hamilton and Te Kupenga Catholic Theological College. A space had been created by the postponement of the National Catholic Education Conference in Wellington and so, participants gathered in local hubs with colleagues from neighbouring schools (those isolating at home joining the workshop and small group discussions online via Zoom). Spiritus is an evangelisation initiative of the La Salle Academy (ACU) and Catholic Schools Youth Ministry Australia (CSYMA).

The presentations by Br. David Hall fms and Dr. Peter Woods were complemented with seminars and small group discussion contributing to a local theology of the New Evangelisation. There were practical workshops for key skills in evangelisation, leading a team in discernment, developing student retreats and ministry skills and weaving Special Character and Religious Education across all curriculum areas. Schools that have recently lost the

ministry of ordained Chaplains shared potential new collaborative models for youth ministry in their schools and models of funding as well.

In a recent article titled ‘The Concept of School’ (Education, 11 April 2022), Luiz Fernando Klein SJ outlined the desires of Pope Francis for Catholic education in a way that affirms the Spiritus vision among Catholic school leaders. The Pope rejected a ‘hegemony of content’ that lingers in many schools re-iterating that ’to educate is not only to transmit concepts.’ The educational challenge for a Catholic learning community is to ‘form hearts convinced of the mission for which they were created,’ as ‘schools of missionaries and disciples.’ Building on earlier ideas about “Strengthening the education of children” (Amoris Laetitia, Nos. 259 – 290), the requirement of ‘outgoing schools’ to ‘make their own the task of proclamation, the culture of encounter, and the option for the poor’ (Christus Vivit, No. 222), and the imperative to create an ‘ecological citizenship’ (Laudato Si, No. 211), the pontiff described education as the ‘natural antidote to individualistic culture’ urging educators to embrace a new type of education and not close themselves off to ‘new perspectives or bold educational proposals’ but ‘integrate the language of the head with the language of the heart and the language of the hands.’

These new perspectives are part of the Spiritus Aotearoa NZ 2022 vision, and many participants congratulated the presenters for pointing to a rich, vibrant renewal of evangelising initiatives for Catholic schools – primary, secondary and early childhood centres. To support these bold educational proposals Pope Francis proposed a Catholic vision that includes the formation of young people to interiority and transcendence, an integral or multidimensional formation, a focus on interreligious dialogue, education in integral ecology and sober lifestyles, a discipline of interdisciplinarity along with a culture of dialogue, encounter and social relationship.

Who are the leaders, principals and DRS’s. The leaders (of evangelisation) in a Catholic school are the principal and the Director of Religious Studies. The Bishop is the first evangeliser/catechist of a Diocese. In contemporary theologies and Church teachings on evangelisation schools are considered to be ‘centres of evangelisation’ in a similar way to parishes. This is significant when we look at the opportunities provided by schools to support young people to build a relationship with Jesus and to ‘encounter’ Christ. It’s also significant in the context of secularisation, the post-Covid reality of young people with pronounced mental health issues in our schools and the call to synodality…or evangelisation in the context of a synodal Church.

In its widest sense Spiritus (and evangelisation) considers anyone who witnesses to the message of the gospels or models the actions and teachings of Jesus to be a leader of evangelisation. Everybody is responsible. However, in an educational sense it is parish ministers (lay and ordained), youth ministers, school chaplains, principals, DRS, Catholic teachers, teachers of RE (primary and secondary) and all teachers in a Catholic school who are responsible for its Catholic character.

What were the specific outcomes (the benefits / takeaways) resulting from the meeting?

A contemporary theology of evangelisation goes something like this. Schools are important (critical) centres of evangelisation in the Church’s educational mission. Principals are the leaders of evangelisation in a Catholic school. The Spiritus programme provided participants with the opportunity to reflect on Church documents (Congregation for Catholic Education, Directory of Catechesis, papal encyclicals (Evangelii Gaudium, Evangelii Nuntiandii, Christus Vivit, Redemptoris Missio) and Bishops documents (eg The Catholic Education of School Aged Children) and the new ardour, new expressions and new methods of evangelisation that are able to support school leaders in their evangelising role.

Can we get a couple of quotes from the participants to the effect of the benefits? (Makes it tangible).

“Thank you!” for inviting me to this meaningful and “head-heart-hand” engaging workshop. I have enjoyed immensely being included into the “school whanau” and have gained a lot! May we not be afraid of leading and engaging in evangelisation, but also not afraid to “turn the pyramid upside down” and learn from others, accepting and respecting the diversity of gifts, while searching for the unity of all. May our lives, schools, churches, parishes, and faith communities be strongly anchored in Christ, their true foundation. May their spiritual and secular natures be equally full and nurtured but expressed outwards as ‘one’, just as Jesus is one though fully divine and fully human. May we inspire and aspire to carry on and work for God’s mission of bringing Kerygma – Good News, wherever we are. (Wiga Autet, Faith Formator, Te Tai Tokerau)

‘I am excited to see where we can go in evangelising our school communities with the support of these amazing resources.’ Therese Coleman, Principal Leadership Advisor, Diocese of Christchurch.

‘It has been an amazing 2 days journey. It refocuses me and the school to relook at our role as to continue the mission of Jesus – Now It is the right time for Evangelisation.’ (Ana Tui, DRS, Sancta Maria Primary School, Flatbush)

What a privilege to access this PD from our home town. It makes such a difference to our funding and wellbeing. We felt involved, informed and challenged. Excited for the future! (Kathryn Carey, Principal, Pompallier Catholic School, Kaitaia)

How does what was discussed fit with the RE curriculum?

The ‘Ngā Ariā o te Mātauranga Whakapono Applying Pedagogy for Religious Education’ section of the new RE curriculum (Year 1 -13) ‘To Tatou Whakapono Our Faith’ does not explicitly mention evangelisation or evangelising pedagogies, the encounter with Christ, forming missionary disciples or missionary discipleship. It discusses a ‘particular body of knowledge’ to be taught to support the Catholic school in sharing the Gospel of Jesus and building God’s kingdom of justice, peace and love on earth.’ (NZCBC. (2014). The Catholic Education of School-age Children.

The pedagogical principles that are mentioned are: Whakawhanaungatanga, Responsive, Creative, Inspirational and Aspirational.

Is there anything that can be said to either let those who missed out regret they weren’t there, or encourage them to attend if there were to be another gathering?

Spiritus provided a contemporary post-secular vision for evangelising pedagogies in Catholic schools that support them in their educational mission as ‘centres of evangelisation’ and the principal as a ‘leader of evangelisation’. This mission is based on the study and reflection upon Church documents on evangelisation in Catholic education since Vatican II, the contemporary experience of Catholic educators, and the challenges they face in a post-Covid context impacted by secular practices and priorities.

Those who were not able to attend may have missed an important opportunity to reflect together with their Catholic school leadership team on a new vision and methods for evangelisation in contemporary Catholic educational settings that promote Catholic schools as places where young people are able to encounter Jesus and to develop a relationship with Jesus that will continue to grow throuoghout their life journey. This relationship prioritises the formation of missionary disciples and the witness of educators in Catholic schools that points young people to the Kerygma or proclamation that, in Jesus Christ, the Son of God made human who died and rose from the dead, salvation is offered to all, as a gift of God’s grace and mercy. (EN 27)

News category: Unlisted resources.