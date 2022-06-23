Seasons for Growth – ecumenical

Original piece

In 2020, Reverend Sandra Williams from Uniting Parish in Levin launched a Seasons for Growth project in collaboration with Trainer/Coordinator Katrin Eickhorst (Archdiocese of Wellington). Rev Sandra’s vision is “that all adults, young people and children whose lives are impacted by change, loss and grief, know they do not need to walk that journey alone, and, that the impact of their grief need not stop them living full lives and becoming the best they can be”.

Seasons for Growth is part of the parish pastoral outreach. Rev Sandra trained as companion and operates as regional coordinator where companions work with 12 primary and secondary schools. She obtained grants to cover training costs and collaboration with Katrin

Local whānau suffer significant loss through COVID, family breakups, redundancy, substance abuse, violence, death and suicide. Self-harm is increasing amongst students.

Requests for companion training typically come from Social Workers and Learning Support Co-ordinators (LSC’s), specially qualified educators for students with specific learning needs. LSC’s see this as valuable tool against increasing anxiety. The safe setting allows students to learn that change is normal, and sharing their stories increases trust. They ‘make better choices, develop empathy and emotional regulation’.Their parents and whanau appreciate the outcomes.

Some say: I wish I could do this every day…… I feel calmer…….I have some ideas about what to do when I get upset”.

The focus of Levin Uniting Parish is expanding to include adult programmes like the 6-week group programme “Exploring the Seasons of Grief”.

What is Seasons for Growth?

Seasons for Growth is a robust educational programme from Australia, helping people of all ages to process experiences of trauma, loss and grief. Archbishop Cardinal John Dew holds the licence for its delivery in NZ, where it has been running successfully for over 20 years. It works on the peer support principal and reflects St Mary MacKillop’s call: “Never see a need without trying to do something about it.”

Initially developed for children and young people 6-18 years (Levels 1-4), it was also adapted for adults. Based on a belief that change, loss and grief are part of life, it explores a range of issues associated with change and loss – what we may experience and ways we can respond and adapt.

It is based on the principal of peer support and delivered by trained facilitators (companions) in small groups of four to eight participants. The Children and Young People’s programme is usually implemented in schools over eight weekly session.

The adult programs can be done in a one-session seminar setting or in a small group program called “Exploring the Seasons of Grief “resembling the Children and Young People’s format.

Using the metaphor of the four seasons as a framework, the goal is to explore the experience of change and recognise that change is the only constant in life, no season lasts forever but each season is important for our individual growth.

What is companion training and how does that relate to Sandra’s outreach?

The group facilitators are called companions, who are police checked and endorsed by an agency, such as a school or parish, and trained by qualified Seasons for Growth trainers. Katrin Eickhorst the trainer for the regional area of the ADW. During the 2020 Lockdown, the Uniting Church Levin under Rev Sandra Williams, located within the area of ADW, requested Katrin Eickhorst to train companions to work in the parish’s outreach programs according to her vision (see the article).

“… Stats or anecdotal evidence she has to substantiate the serious loss, breakups.”

The materials submitted earlier include some of the situations experienced by students and whānau in local Horowhenua schools, also the number of schools involved. Quotes are transcribed to fit the format.

Rev Sandra has just completed an adult program “Exploring the Seasons of Grief “offered through, but not limited to, her parish and is beginning to promote another one.

More anecdotal evidence:

In their application for companion training, one youth worker said : “I sincerely thought (sic) that having this training will definitely be beneficial for the group”.

A secondary school Learning Support Coordinator commented:

“… under the circumstances, ie having just had the lockdown, and knowing some of our students at college, the need for this programme will be even more urgent.”

Children’s responses to the programme: “it was awesome, it really helps me” (10yrs), “there is always someone there for you” (10yrs), “it can help you with a lot of worries” (9)

Parents’ appreciate the “safe environment for my child” to process their experience.

Adult programme participants appreciate the peer group setting for safely sharing their experiences and the discovery of their own resources in navigating the grief process.

