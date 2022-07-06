No need to proof

Synodality it is an invitation to continue to grow in being Church together . When Francis was elected in 2013 he knew radical change was necessary, he did not have a blueprint or a checklist. What he wanted, was “A Church” sensitive to the least breath of the Holy Spirit, a church that was open to being led by the unpredictability of grace.” If we are to be sensitive “to the least breath of the Holy Spirit” – listening is essential.

Today is not just an event.

For Francis the Synod process is a concrete form of a decentralized ecclesiology of communion met by a style where all participate and dialogue. Synods are not about finding “exhaustive exclusive solutions for all difficulties,” nor do they demonize those with whom we disagree, we listen to them too. In Evangelium Gaudium Francis wrote “Even people who can be considered dubious on account of their errors have something to offer which must not be overlooked.” (EG 2236).

This is obviously the first time ever that the New Zealand Church has had a National Day to reflect on Synodality. These days are being repeated all over the world as the Church responds to the call of Pope Francis to build a Synodal Church. Thank you to all of you for all that has been done so far.

Synodality builds on the conviction that all the baptised, having received ‘an anointing which comes from the holy one cannot be mistaken in belief’ (Lumen Gentium, 12). Through the grace of baptism, responsibility for the church’s faith, communion, and mission is the patrimony of all the baptised. The emphasis acknowledges that each baptised member of the church shares in ‘the priestly, prophetic and kingly office of Christ’ (Lumen Gentium, 31). Bishops and priests have specific duties for the church (Lumen Gentium, 20-7), but the mission of the entire ecclesial community benefits when ALL the baptised discern and respond together to the movement of God’s Spirit.

For Pope Francis Synodality is a recovery of the ecclesiology of the Second Vatican Council – the Church is “The people of God.” Synodality it is an invitation to continue to grow in being Church together . When Francis was elected in 2013 he knew radical change was necessary, he did not have a blueprint or a checklist. What he wanted, was “A Church” sensitive to the least breath of the Holy Spirit, a church that was open to being led by the unpredictability of grace.” If we are to be sensitive “to the least breath of the Holy Spirit” – listening is essential.

Francis has emphasized that our faith journey is a journey of “personal Conversion.” He knew that the Roman Curia needed to change, he also knew that it would not just happen by changing rules and processes about the way the Curia operated. The call of Jesus needed to heard repeatedly; “Repent and believe the Good News.” We know it’s a personal journey, we face the call to conversion every day, that’s why we have the seasons of Lent and Advent, why we have a Penitential Rite at every Mass, why hopefully we all engage in some kind Examen every day.

Three addressing the bishops and cardinals of the Roman Curia Pope Francis said “To carry out the continuing reform of the Church requires a willingness to change and a commitment to personal conversion…” He quoted St. John Henry Newman, who said, “here on earth to live is to change, to be perfect is to change often.”

In participating in the Synod process over the last few months many people have voiced their hopes for change, some radical, some unrealistic, maybe some heretical, some projected out there to the Church – but not to themselves. The call to conversion is personal. Do we see that? Or do we think change is for the Church and others? Are we willing to listen and change?

Many people loved and appreciated the prayerful process of discernment, the challenge is for us to implement that more and more into all aspects of the life of the Church.

Part of what we are doing today is preparing the New Zealand synthesis of all that has come in from the discernment process which everyone was invited to be part of.

The Gospel, and Synodality calls us to change, to conversion. “Personal conversion” has always been part of our Christian story. I quote Francis again “the history of the Church, has always been marked by departures, shifts, changes. The path, of course, is not purely geographical, but above all symbolic: it is an invitation to discover the movement of the heart which, paradoxically, needs to depart in order to remain, to change in order to be faithful.

This process the Church is involved in is about “the movement of the heart” – of our hearts.

In 1968 Cardinal Suenens of Belgium said “History will render glory to the Second Vatican Council for having beautifully defined the nature of the Church, the People of God, and for having boldly sketched the place and role of the laity in the Church. History will no doubt also accuse us of not having sufficiently put into practice that which is so well defined, the Co- responsibility of the laity.”

The challenge is to build up the church on the basis of the guarantees that Paul wrote to the Ephesians about: “you are no longer strangers and aliens, but you are citizens with the Saints and members of the household of God.’’ As members of God’s household “the Spirit has given each one gifts so that some would be apostles some prophets some evangelists some pastors and teachers to equip the Saints for the work of ministry for building up the body of Christ.” That’s the task of all of us, to build up the Body of Christ, to do that we listen to the Holy Spirit.

Discernment is integral to Synodality. Discernment, as Pope Francis describes it, differs from ‘self-analysis’ or ‘a form of egotistical introspection’, it is ‘an authentic process of leaving ourselves behind in order to approach the mystery of God’ (Gaudete et Exsultate, 175). The goal of this discernment is to prepare the ground for decisions on how best to express the mission of the church in circumstances of a specific time and place, ….so New Zealand in 2022.

The early Christians gathered under the leadership of the Holy Spirit and discerned their way forward, how they were to live faithful to the experience of Jesus, so too Synodality for us is discerning the way forward through the Holy Spirit.

Today is not just an event. A Synod, in Rome or New Zealand is not just an event; Synodality is a process, a process we are encouraged to live. In a truly synodal experience the process is more important than the program, the lead in more critical than the event.

I have attended seven Synods in Rome, they were events, there was some consultation before the Roman event. Francis began to change the process the year he was elected. The Synods I attended in 2014 and 2015 were totally different. He wants us all involved.

For Francis the Synod process is a concrete form of a decentralized ecclesiology of communion met by a style where all participate and dialogue. Synods are not about finding “exhaustive exclusive solutions for all difficulties,” nor do they demonize those with whom we disagree, we listen to them too. In Evangelium Gaudium Francis wrote “Even people who can be considered dubious on account of their errors have something to offer which must not be overlooked.” (EG 2236). Synodality calls us to listen to ALL the People of God, even if we think the ideas are whacky, or heretical or far-fetched. It is only in prayerful listening that we hear others and begin a dialogue…. with the Spirit leading us.

I thank you for all you have done and all you are doing. We are living in an exciting time in the Church, we have remarkable leadership in Pope Francis who has invited us to be part of the synodal journey with the Church throughout the world. Thank you for all you have done. As we come to the work of today and help to form a New Zealand synthesis of all that has been done so far, we clearly ask for the Spirit’s continued presence and guidance.

