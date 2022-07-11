Michael Gielen’s homily at installation as Bishop of Christchurch

In the year 2000 as a young priest younger than I am now. Even I remember looking ahead at my future and wondering what it held.

We received at that time a letter and apostolic letter from Pope John Paul II, the second of beloved memory. Who visited this very land.

And he wrote to us. And I remember reading with real anticipation what was going to be his mandate for the next thousand years for us. And he took this Gospel. “Put out into the deep.”

Here was this man with Parkinson’s at the end of his life, no doubt weighed down by the burden of leadership. Of the universal church. And he’s not saying, let’s take a rest. Let’s put the anchor down and have a cup of tea.

He’s saying. Let’s trust Jesus again. Let’s go even deeper.

And I remember being filled with hope and fervour in taking that call. And to the depths of my heart.

I put out into the deep. That day. And I haven’t stopped putting out into the deep.

And look at where the wairoa has blown me.

God’s invitations do not always come on our terms.

Think of the fisherman and the Gospel.

They’d pulled up after a hard night’s fishing. They were washing their nets, getting ready for a well-deserved rest. And Jesus turns up.

I remember my father coming home from shift work. Kerry, you worked with him, you know how generous you are after a night of shift work. And if my mother or any of us even tempted to say, “Come on, Dad, let’s do something now,” we would have been pushed aside and told he was going to bed.

But the disciples were taken by this man. Something captivated them.

Such that they stopped and listen to him.

What must they have seen that day on that shore? Imagine fishermen of Peter’s type.

I dare say there’s something like Canterbury Hill Country Shepherds.

What I’ve heard of them, they’re not always the most pliable.

And yet they listened.

So much so that they put out again in the middle of the day. And they are totally surprised by what they find.

Jesus, overwhelmed their expectations.

So much so that when they make it back to the shore again, they are different. They don’t want to go home anymore.

They are changed. They want to follow him.

Again, what must have happened?

What must that man have been like that he can change hardened fishermen to want to leave everything and go where he’s going.

To leave what they know, because they trust him more than they trust themselves now.

I love the story because it’s my whakapapa.

It’s our whakapapa.

The Catholic Church in Christchurch is alive today because our ancestors pushed out from the shore. Not all of them were highly Catholic, but they were all courageous.

The four boats I’ve heard about, the Waka.

Think of the courage that they had in their hearts that called them to leave what they knew to exciting adventures and foreign lands.

We have our faith because bold men and women answered the invitation to bring the gospel to God’s furthest outpost.

We don’t say yes alone.

When Simon Peter’s nets began to fill with fish, he signalled to his companions, James and John, to help him bring in the catch.

They brought in the catch together.

Together they were stronger.

Together they became a united body of believers who formed the foundation of the church we know today.

Jesus does not call individuals; or even the gifted; he calls teams, people who are united and together.

He established the church on them.

I am here today because I am a son of that church.

She has won my heart. She has captivated me. Educated me.

Thanks to the Brown Joe’s, Mary MacKillop sisters disciplined me, formed me into the man who stands before you today.

Today is not about Michael Gillen. Or our bishops or priests, dare I say, or even about our religious.

Today is about two people who are deeply in love. Jesus and his bride.

Whatever would we know of him without her?

Whatever we know about him without the church.

From the very beginning, our church has done what Jesus did; it has called people to lead; shepherds, bishops, to guide the local church.

This offers a call to be a sign of unity.

A shepherd watches over his flock.

In the first reading, we hear what it means to be a good shepherd. The Good Shepherd looks after the seat, searching out the lost and strengthening the weak. God has provided many good shepherds for this Diocese of Christchurch. Today I recognise the ten shepherds who have gone before me.

From Bishop Grimes to Archbishop Paul Martin. All have brought their own personality. Their own family, their own style. All who have given, as Jesus asked.

I am honoured to follow in their footsteps.

In my role as Shepherd, I am grateful that I am not alone.

I share this responsibility with all the baptized of the diocese.

We make up the body of Christ, his bride, in a particular way.

I acknowledge the priests of the Diocese of Christchurch. I have long admired you from afar. Never admitting it, of course.

But today I say my brother priests, I look forward to serving the flock alongside you.

I ask one thing of you made people know us for the smell of the sheep.

Now second reading we heard from one of our early and greatest Shepherds, Saint Paul.

He writes from prison, no less, to his beloved church in Ephesus.

What is on the heart? And on those last days of his life, but to preserve the unity of the community.

Be unified.

What? kaumatua are here, what father here, what grandmother here doesn’t want their family to be unified?

Shortly before leaving Auckland, I went to a great party, a party that would lead us to great joy in Tamaki Makaurau; the Super Rugby Grand Final.

45,000 of us gathered at the cauldron of Eden Park. And for the last time I was going to give all my heart for Tamaki Makaurau.

And I remember watching the first 5 minutes playing out, and being very disappointed both in my supporters who were quite quiet and how loud the Crusaders were their supporters.

But more; the unity I saw amongst the Crusaders players; they were tight, they were fighting for each other.

And they were fighting against us.

They were united, despite a stadium full of Aucklanders willing their demise.

I admired them for that.

You, the people of Christchurch are renowned for your unity, for your resilience, for your courage.

And I am so excited to be on a winning team from now on.

Sorry (to the Aucklander’s present.)

It’s a bit quick. I know, but it really hurt that day, it really hurt.

As I respond to Jesus’ call I have to acknowledge that it’s all not good news.

The wounds caused by the sin and crime of abuse in our church, I resolve to ensure our church as a safer place.

I asked God, God’s help to give me the strength and humility to truly be a channel of peace and healing.

We are here today because people have said yes before us, yes to impossible challenges, and voyages where they had no idea where they would take them.

More specifically, people said yes to Jesus.

For us as Catholics, one of the most important yes’ was that of his mother, Mary. Without her “yes” maybe we wouldn’t be here today.

I know Mary has played an important role in the story of the diocese.

I recently was shown a photo taken immediately after the earthquake of the badly damaged cathedral, the Blessed Sacrament.

Mary’s statue was no longer facing inward but turned undamaged to now face outward towards the city, as if to say, I am with you as you rebuild your lives.

Mary is a great strength in my life.

She has taught me to say yes to Jesus.

I call on her today and asked again for her intercession for our diocese.

In the year 2000, I stood at the shore of my life and I heard Jesus calling me to the deep.

He gazed and his gaze changed my heart.

I don’t know what’s happening in your lives at the moment.

I was praying last night and this morning, and I felt in my heart many challenges and burdens. Tiredness. Some despair. To those online I especially felt this.

He said to me, tell them I’m calling them in love. You see the deep is his love; it’s his heart to not be afraid, to love again, to not be afraid, to give a little more, to serve more, and to trust again.

Because when we do that, we find unexpected catches that never would have been possible had we trusted our own fears.

I entrust myself again as your shepherd to the deep of Jesus love. And I encourage you, whether it’s for the first time or for the last time, to say yes again. And let’s sail off together and see what the adventure holds.

God bless you. Thank you. And I look forward to joining with you. Amen.

