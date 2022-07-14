Synodality is about the church breaking old, bad habits

Even though it’s not a new concept in church history, synodality is a new term for most Catholics, even those who have important roles in the Catholic Church. But help is on the way.

Recently, a massive online course on synodality has begun: led by Rafael Luciani, a Venezuelan layman and professor at both the Universidad Católica Andrés Bello in Caracas and Boston College’s School of Theology and Ministry.

The title of the course is “Common discernment and decision making in a Synodal Church” and it is hosted on Boston College’s website.

Different experts — lay and clergy, men and women — are offering a new set of videos on different topics over three weeks.

Week 1 offers some criteria that will help to assess and deepen the theology and practice of communal discernment and the building of ecclesial consensus. Week 2 focuses on decision-making in the church — one of the great challenges for a new institutional model. Week 3 offers reflections on leadership and governance in the church, and how many of the changes in the church in the third millennium depend on this.

All the lectures are completely free and will be offered in several languages: Spanish, English, Portuguese, French and Italian. People can follow the course at their own pace and watch the videos when it suits them.

The course is sponsored by several different ecclesiastical entities, including the Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council, the Council of Bishops’ Conferences of Europe, the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, the International Union of Superiors General, the Union of Superiors General, the Confederation of Latin American Religious, the Union des Conférences Européennes de Supérieurs/es Majeurs/es, and the Conference of Jesuit Provincials in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Synodality has already brought about for this project a global cooperation between bishops’ conferences, religious orders, and experts.

Luciani is a member of the theological commission of the Vatican’s General Secretariat of the Synod, and is known as one of the best interpreters of Pope Francis’ “theology of the people.” Lately, he has become one of the go-to experts on synodality and not just with his books and other publications.

There is a specific synodal way in which Luciani has offered his expertise to the global church: by assembling a group of experts from many different countries, in this course as well as in a recent important book published in Italian, Spanish and soon also in English.

Latin America features prominently in the massive online course, because of the deep experience of the churches of that continent with synodal gatherings since Vatican II, but this course is not an attempt to impose on the global church a Latin American model. Rather, it’s the attempt to use different, already existing, synodal models in different parts of the world to create a synodal spirit of ecclesial unity in a possible diversity of synodal procedures.

One of the most interesting features of this project is the cultural diversity that is present in the course, and the implicit challenge to live synodality in different cultural and ecclesial contexts.

Massimo Faggioli is professor of theology and religious studies at Villanova University.

News category: Analysis and Comment.