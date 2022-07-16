Arbuckle’s book focuses on the enduring national and international human costs of chaos, the injustices suffered by the vulnerable, and the human values of solidarity, compassion, and justice that must infuse the decision-making of individuals and governments in their efforts to respond to the pandemic and its aftermath.

He does not minimise the the obstacles in the way.

Experience of writing the book.

Arbuckle says, the more he researched the more he realized that no single event since the Second World War has left so many people in so many nations, traumatized, overwhelmed by grief, and stunned by the cultural and economic consequences of the disease.

“When an event as huge and globally significant as the pandemic happens, the political, social, and economic reverberations take years and even generations to play out, and they spin off in unpredictable directions.

“An experience of such traumatic severity leaves indelible physical and mental marks,” he told CathNews.

Comment on receiving the award

Arbuckle is very grateful to receive the award and he hopes the award will prompt more people to read it.

“I hope they will discover that only by working together in faith and hope will it be possible to come through the long-term crises caused by the pandemic.

“We cannot go on thinking of ourselves alone.”

Arbuckle recalls a simple incident, possibly repeated globally in millions of different ways by people following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

He recalls when he first went back to his usual café and saw people he’d not seen for some time and how the normality of life which we craved seemed to have returned.

One of his friends said:

“To be able to sit at the same table where I have sat for several years, to have my beloved cup of coffee, to be able to see my friends again – what heaven this is! I feel normal again!

The pandemic illustrates a profound lesson about culture. Within each human person, there is an unlimited yearning for liberty, but this desire competes with a longing for normality, order and the familiar. Ultimately, this last desire most often wins, writes Arbuckle.

