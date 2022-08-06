Bernie Smith

Major achievements were empowering the disempowered, housing the homeless & feeding the hungry & this surely just represents our calling as an individual and as the Church here on earth

To see people gain hope when only experiencing hopelessness, to see Whanau once disempowered now empowered to stand tall in their faith, culture & gender

To see people once unemployed gain employment, further their education & gain diploma’s & degrees, start businesses, become self sustainable and the odd Whanau purchasing their own home, that’s what kept me going

The other major achievement is the collaboration with Government building 31 appartment’s & our very first HQ small office facility, generations to come will benefit from this facility by gaining employment or having a safe warm dry home

With growing homelessness & poverty in this country there is too much to do & the Government cannot resolve this crisis on there own nor should they, we need partnerships, collaboration’s and unity on the fact this is unacceptable in NZ & we all need to get involved

Desmond Tutu said “Do your little bit of good where you are; its those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world”

Responses to my resignation

· Was saddened to read this, I just wanted to thank you for giving me the opportunity to work for this organisation, trust in the good lord you will continue to provide the service and leadership in the next chapter of your journey, thankyou for being real and talking to me straight all the time,will miss that from you. Thankyou for your leadership throughout these years and leading with your heart

· I am really saddened to hear your news. You and your work has made a huge positive impact on the lives of the people and communities that Monte serves.

· I have always valued your perspective, comradeship and support, and enjoyed the various times we have worked together or discussed issues.

· Thank you, Bernie, for all you have done, being such a strong advocate for those without a home and for those living in poverty and you have achieved so much at Monte in your time there as CEO.

· Thank you for the amazing contribution you have made to housing the homeless through your leadership as CEO of Monte Cecilia. Your passion and compassion along with your acumen is testimony to you as a person and the Gospel imperative “Truly I tell you, just as you did to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me”. Mt 25:40

Yes, it is a lonely place being a voice for social justice. Thank you for the times you have publicly, both in church and society settings, spoken truthfully as your mind and heart directs.

You have worked tirelessly over the years so I do hope you take time for some well-earned refreshment – body, spirit, soul and mind. Whatever the next season on life’s journey holds for you I wish you every blessing.

· I personally admire your giving voice to the whanau we all serve, to some it might feel uncomfortable but I see it as a driver to keep trying to influence positive outcomes for those we serve.

