First local priest chosen as bishop

With great joy and praise to God, the Diocese of Samoa Pago Pago announces the appointment of the first local priest to be chosen bishop for the Church in American Samoa

Today, the 4th August, the Feast of St John Vianney, the Holy Father Pope Francis announced on Vatican Radio in Rome that Father Kolio Etuale, Chancellor and Parish Priest of Holy Family Parish Tafuna has been chosen to be the Coadjutor Bishop of the Diocese. On the retirement of the present bishop, Bishop Peter H Brown, Bishop-Elect Kolio Etuale will become bishop of the Diocese.

Father Kolio Etuale (49), the son of Tumanuvao Etuale Felise of Lotofaga, Samoa & Maniva Palala (deceased) of Moata’a, Samoa

Siblings: 1 sister and 4 brothers

Adopted Parents: Tumanuvao Kelekolio Tumanuvao & Monika Etuale of Iliili Am. Samoa.

Siblings: 2 sisters and 4 brothers

was educated by the Marist Brothers, graduated with a BA in Philosophy and Master of Divinity from Mt Angel Seminary and ordained priest in American Samoa, May 29 2003. He is currently completing his Doctorate in Pastoral Ministry. He has worked extensively in Parishes and schools throughout the Diocese for 19 years serving also on different Diocesan organizations. He was appointed the Chancellor of the Diocese in 2021.

The Catholic Community of American Samoa, his family and friends join together in congratulating Bishop-Elect Kolio Etuale, a son of Samoa, on being appointed to serve in this new role and look forward to his consecration on the 4th November the Feast of Str Charles Borromeo.

Soifua

Bishop Peter H Brown

Diocese Samoa Pago Pago

