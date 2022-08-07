It is disappointing to hear that many schools are starting term three under so much pressure with the continuing impact of staff illness and student absence. The cumulative impact of leading and managing schools during the last three years has required a huge amount of resilience and the ability to find the positives in the situation. Our schools continue to do a stunning job of managing everything that has been thrown at them and they are making every effort to limit the negative learning impacts for students.

It is a concern to hear that schools cannot find relief teachers and that staff are having to give up non-contacts administration classes to maintain a school programme – and that exhaustion is an issue even after the holidays given that many staff contracted illness over this period. One quote was that relief teachers are as scarce as unicorns, so it is a very difficult time for our teaching staff and I am sure they would enjoy some love and recognition from our communities. While it is obviously very difficult finding relief teachers one positive to note is that the Ministry of Education has extended relief teacher funding (and also for non-teaching staff illness) to include terms three and four of 2022.

Concern has been raised by our secondary principals over the impact of student absence on their ability to be successful with NCEA. Many students have left school to work so that they can support their families in what are tough financial times. Other students have lost their motivation to stay at school as absence and interruptions have resulted in them losing confidence in their ability to achieve an NCEA qualification. APIS is very hopeful that NZQA and the Ministry of Education will move quickly in coming up with some strategies in support of students undertaking NCEA (such as learning recognition credits used in previous years) as many are desperately in need of a boost to their self-confidence.

News category: Unlisted resources.