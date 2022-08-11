You’re not listening! – say young Catholics in Ireland about synod

A group of 500 young Catholics in Ireland have sent a jointly signed letter to the Synod Steering Committee.

The Committee is responsible for gathering and summarising responses to questionnaires for the Irish Synodal Pathway.

The young Catholics wrote that they love the Church’s teaching, but their voices have not been heard.

The process leading up to the Synod on Synodality in Rome did not pay attention to their views, they said.

They express concern that the synodal process might give a false impression. As it stands. it suggests all Catholics in Ireland would like to see changes made.

Ireland’s bishops also received a copy of the letter..

Peadar Hand, one of the letter’s organisers, said making changes may not be the way to go.

“Among people who are actually practising and trying their best to live their faith, there’s no desire for a change in Church teaching,” he said.

“The duty of the Church is not to change with the world, but to change the world.”

The letter says:

“As young practising Catholics, we would like you to hear our voices regarding developments with the Synodal Synthesis” it begins.

It goes on to explain young Catholics’ concerns following the presentations at the pre-Synodal National Gathering in June.

Issues of concern include “the emerging synthesis risks presenting a false conclusion”.

“The Sensus Fidei is in conflict with current church teaching and practice” they say. “This relates in particular to human sexuality, marriage and ordained ministry.”

The Catechism defines sensus fidei or sensus fidelium. It is “the supernatural appreciation of faith on the part of the whole people when, from the bishops to the last of the faithful, they manifest a universal consent in matters of faith and morals”.

The Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference has been asked for comment.

In March 2020 Pope Francis announced a Synod on Synodality.

Its aim is “to provide an opportunity for the entire people of God to discern together how to move forward on the path towards being a more synodal Church in the long-term”.

The three-part synodal process started in October 2021 with consultations at the diocesan level. A continental phase is scheduled to commence in March 2023.

The final and universal phase will begin with the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops. This will be themed: “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation and Mission.”

The Assembly will take place at the Vatican in October 2023.

Source

News category: World.