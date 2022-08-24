Right to Life wrote to 11 leading Retirement Home organisations in New Zealand to promote our euthanasia free policy. The following Retirement Village organisations have responded by advising that residents in their care facilities may not have their lives terminated in their facilities by a doctor with a lethal injection or assisted in suicide: Ryman Health Care, Heritage Lifecare, Oceania Healthcare and Summerset.

Right to Life commends these organisations for providing their residents with a safe environment and these organisations deserve our support. It is disappointing that 4 of the 11 retirement village organisations contacted would allow their residents to be legally killed by a doctor in their facilities, these 3 organisations declined to respond: Real Living, Generous Living and Life Care.

Arvida advised, “We believe that residents can choose assisted dying, provided they initiate it.” The Managing Director of BUPA advised that,”for residents who are in care with us, given that this is their home, we will facilitate any assisted dying process to occur if this is what the resident wishes.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Metlifecare advised that, “Metlifecare would determine on a case by case basis whether it is appropriate for a resident who has been determined pursuant to the Act, to be eligible for assisted dying and wishes to receive assisted dying in their independent living unit or aged care home.”

Ultimate Care advised that they would allow assisted dying in their facilities.

