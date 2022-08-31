Paul Martin’s response

“I appreciate your recognition of the synodal process and what has emerged as part of that, some of which supports what your group wishes to promote regarding the role of women in the authorised leadership and decision-making bodies within the Church.

My sense is that the gathering at parliament on the 18th has more of a focus of making a statement and furthering a particular point of view, rather than for the building up of the Church community, especially at a time when we are fragile.

There are many ways we can celebrate the role of women in the Catholic church, and also lay men over the years.

This is something for us do to as a Church community in our own places, rather than starting at Parliament and then moving to a church that is currently closed.

I do struggle with the idea that the participation of women has been and is invisible.

There are so many who do work, have worked and worshipped in our Church community and who have made a significant contribution to the life of the Church and have served it in the way we are all called to do. You are a good example of this yourself.

There are many women who have leadership roles in the Wellington Archdiocese and in parishes also.

I do not think that our church communities see them as invisible, and I know that I don’t.

I think that is a different issue to being part of the authorised leadership and decision-making bodies within the Church

Cecily, I won’t be asking our parishes to advertise this gathering. I appreciate the desire to celebrate the role women have played in our New Zealand Society and our Church, but at this time the way your group is wishing to do this will not be officially promoted through our parish networks.”

