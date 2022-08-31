Pink shoes into the Vatican

Catholic women in Wellington are mounting an installation of shoes between Parliament and Sacred Heart Cathedral to highlight the fact that the Catholic Church is 129 years behind the country in recognising women’s leadership skills.

The organisers are highlighting God’s call for the Church to allow women to exercise their gifts. One priest suggests this includes the possibility of ordination.

The project takes place on Sunday 18 September, the day before the anniversary of New Zealand women being granted the right to vote.

The idea for the project came to light two years ago, but the action was postponed several times because of Covid-19 lockdowns.

However, when the women asked parishes and others for their old, worn-out shoes with short vignettes about their lives in the Church, they received an enthusiastic response.

Then in May this year, synod submissions in the Wellington archdiocese carried a strong call for women’s leadership and the group felt that their platform of equal participation in decision-making had been vindicated by the support from laypeople as well as priests and religious.

The day starts at midday with shoes being placed in a walking pattern from the steps of Parliament onto Molesworth Street, around the corner into Hill Street and across the road to the cathedral.

The shoes signify the largely unpaid work women have done for the Church throughout the ages. These contributions have been recorded in short, printed vignettes accompanying the shoes.

There will be splashes of pink, including on some of the shoes, music, singing, and speeches. The event is due to finish around 2pm when the shoes will be gathered up and donated to charity.

Two of the comments from women who have already donated? shoes include:

“Being a 62-year-old woman in the institutional Catholic Church has been a painful journey of understanding that my greatest contribution will remain as a church cleaner, flower arranger and reader! Despite this, my faith has deepened, and I have found other ways to give of my gifts and skills. The price the institutional church pays for this great wrong is that the next generation will not participate.”

and:

“I am a lifetime member of the church I love. Since childhood, girls and women have not been equally treated within family, church or society. I have moved on spiritually, but sadly the church no longer represents ‘The Christ’ for me.”

The installation is also being presented on the morning of the 18th by Auckland women from Te Hā O Hine Place to St Patrick’s Cathedral in Wyndham Street, central Auckland.

News category: Unlisted resources.