Toast Electric is urging people to do good with their energy spend and help support households struggling with the costs of energy and cold, damp homes.

Phil Squire of Toast Electric is urging socially-minded people to switch and get their electricity from them.

“We also supply electricity to small commercial clients, churches and schools, so they can sign up to do good too”, he said.

With profits from ‘regular’ customers being used to subsidise the electricity bills of those who struggle to pay, “People can make a difference,” Squire told CathNews.

He told CathNews that Toast Electric emits lower carbon, creates local jobs, and keeps electricity profits in the New Zealand community rather than offshore.

They also provide energy-efficient assessments to all clients, he said.

Toast Electric opened ‘its doors’ in Wellington on Thursday. It is an initiative of a registered charity, the Sustainability Trust.

When “regular” folks sign up to Toast they will receive a competitive rate compared to other retailers in the Wellington region. We’ll likely be cheaper than some and more expensive than others depending on a range of factors, offers etc.

Powerswitch is a price comparison website that checks costs between different retailers. We’re not currently on there, but will be in the next couple of months.

When folks sign up to Toast, any surpluses we make go back to our mission, instead of private owners, shareholders and highly paid execs. Our mission is to support households struggling with the costs of energy and cold damp homes. This includes providing lower power costs for households referred thru partner budget advice agencies, in-depth home assessments and support, and lower fixed electricity costs in winter so whanau can heat more without blowing the budget.

So the electricity payments folks make for their power is not a donation. We just use any profits to help those in need via our Energy Wellbeing programme – the classic social enterprise model (very socialist 😊)

But if you were looking for a figure, I reckon it would be say 5-10% of their bill gets transferred to lower-income households for the benefits in our Energy Wellbeing programme.

You can get social justice, lower carbon emissions (we provide energy efficiency assessments to all clients), create local jobs, and stop electricity profits going offshore or out of the community, with one click. www.toastelectric.nz

