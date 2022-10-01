Justice & Peace Commission of the Catholic Diocese of Auckland on the Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media Bill

Initially we see the Bill as creating a framework to amalgamate RNZ and TVNZ. We had hoped the Bill would follow through with a strengthening of the independence of public broadcasting.

Unfortunately, as drafted the present Bill seems to weaken this independence substantially. We wish to draw attention to the following five areas where we believe this could occur:

RNZ and TVNZ are independent Crown companies which makes them legally independent from the Crown and unable to be directed by government ministers.

But Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media as established by this Bill will be an autonomous Crown entity which means that under the Crown Entities Act it ‘must have regard to government policy when directed by the responsible minister’.

This would seem to fundamentally undermine the new entity’s independence in contrast to the stated intention of the Bill.

The Bill seems to lack any protection from Government retaliation if Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media reports in a way that displeases the Government of the day.1

NZ Government interference in broadcast news has occasionally occurred in the past. It’s important that this Bill doesn’t end up sanctioning this.2

The proposed charter promises ‘editorial independence, impartiality and balance’ as one of its 10 principles.

We support Professor Alistair Gillespie suggestion that this key principle (and ways to measure it) should stand alone in the new law to counter ‘any rising fear that governments, either directly or by manipulating budgets and appointments, have undue influence.’3

The Bill lacks a clear commitment to the integrity of information apart from ‘existing standards of the news being reliable, accurate, comprehensive, balanced and impartial.’4

We believe the government needs to investigate a range of funding methods, including a special tax to guarantee ring-fenced funding, programme sponsorship or a mixture of methods, including subscriptions.

The Public Media Alliance report Funding Public Media: An insight into contemporary funding surveys a range of methods for funding public broadcasting around the world, all of which could be usefully studied. Unfortunately, there appears to be no thinking in the proposed Public Media Bill beyond the idea of raising revenue through advertising.5

Philip will now make some comments on the Bill from the point of view of a journalist.

6. We echo concerns raised by several commentators about the future of news under the new system. Any change must aim to turn around the loss of trust in the news media in recent years.6 As demonstrated by the occupation of the grounds around Parliament earlier this year, this country has not been immune from the conspiracy theories and politically inspired violence spread by irresponsible online media.7

It is vital that ANZPM strengthen and broaden its coverage of the Asia-Pacific.

The region’s strategic importance will increase as the tipping point for climate change draws nearer and the strategic and geo-political scene becomes more complicated. Additionally, the large number of people of Pacific descent living in New Zealand means that there is a large market for news and current affairs about the region. We note that in 2018 the Ministerial Advisory Group on the Allocation of Funding for Public Broadcasting stated that Pasifika audiences are not well served.8

There appears to be no absolute guarantee that all RNZ’s services will continue.

For instance, there has already been one (thankfully foiled) attempt to effectively destroy Concert FM and replace it with an ill-conceived attempt to have a youth radio station. The resumption of RNZ Pacific’s shortwave service is welcome news, but there is no absolute guarantee that RNZ’s international service will continue under the new model.9

One extremely worrying aspect of the proposal is the complete lack of any benchmark to which the journalistic and overall content and quality standards of the new entity could aspire.

It should aim to be New Zealand’s equivalent of the BBC or the ABC. At the very least it should aim to emulate the UK’s Channel 4, Australia’s SBS, or the American PBS model, which carry minimal advertising but are still mandated to fulfil a vital social role as public broadcasters and which provide excellent news, current affairs and documentary services.

Peter

We thank the Select Committee for allowing us to contribute to this debate. For the convenience of members will send a copy of our script with footnote references to the Secretariate for distribution. We are happy to answer any questions.

5. Also apart from vague references in the Bill to co-ordination with NZ on Air and Te Māngai Pāho, there is no indication how the new entity will be funded or how it will manage the present commercial revenue and public funding of TVNZ and RNZ.

10.There must be an absolute guarantee that RNZ’s services will remain advertising free. Ideally, at least one of the television channels will be become an advertising-free public broadcaster.

Peter Garrick executive secretary of the Justice and Peace Commission of the Catholic Diocese of Auckland. Our Commission is committed to the protection of the common good particularly for the most vulnerable in society.

Dr Philip Cass, convenor of the Commission’s Peace & International Committee. He is also editor of the respected academic journal Pacific Journalism Review.

