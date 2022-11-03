No bishops

David McLoughlin wrote:

I handled an inquiry today from Stuff Hamilton re why there are bishops’ vacancies in Hamilton and Palmerston North.

The Stuff reporter was interested because of this speculative US piece:

https://www.pillarcatholic.com/has-the-vatican-forgotten-to-replace-new-zealands-bishops/

Bishop Steve Lowe, Bishop of Auckland, Secretary of the NZ Catholic Bishops Conference:

“The process of appointing a bishop is not fast, and this can lead to frustration and speculation on what is happening. Behind the scenes, however, the process is happening.”

“When a diocese requires a new bishop, the Apostolic Nuncio starts a process of consultations with a range of lay people and clergy to look at the pastoral needs of the diocese and suggest names of potential candidates.

“The Nuncio passes this information on to the Vatican, which confirms a short list of candidates called a terna. The Nuncio then starts a second consultation process with a wide variety of people on the specific candidates who are being considered. These people are also asked to suggest others who might be consulted.

“When this process is complete the Nuncio sends his report to the Vatican and ultimately to the Pope who is the one who appoints bishops. When the Pope nominates a new bishop, the Nuncio informs the nominated priest and asks whether he is willing to accept.

And in response to the same reporter, Cardinal John told Stuff this on Friday: “The process to appoint new bishops for the two dioceses is underway and under the supervision of the Apostolic Nuncio, which is the standard way bishops are appointed.”

News category: Unlisted resources.