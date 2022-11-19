NZ omitted from Oceania Catholic climate crisis conference

The New Zealand Catholic Church is not on the expert speaking list at an Oceania Catholic climate crisis meeting.

A world first, the conference is driven by the Australian Catholic University with support from the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

New Zealanders, however, are still invited to register and listen in over Zoom.

Sources in New Zealand expressed surprise there were no New Zealand representatives on the conference’s list of experts, particularly given indigenous people are a significant part of the conference focus.

“The omission of Maori is puzzling,” CathNews was told.

CathNews reported recently that at their November meeting, New Zealand’s Catholic Bishops welcomed the Church’s new Te Rōpū Māori to their conference to work together on agenda items of importance to Catholic Māori.

The ACU and Vatican Dicastery’s invitation to participate describes the process as “Synodal.”

“Experience a synodal process of storytelling, reflection, practical theology and dialogue in preparation for the 2023 Federation of Catholic Bishops’ Conferences of Oceania General Assembly,” reads the invitation.

The conference is being held in preparation for the General Assembly of the Federation of Catholic Bishops’ Conferences of Oceania (FCBCO) and relies on identified expert presenters from Fiji, Tonga, Niue, and Australia.

It is unclear where a number of the other presenters are from but include a former politician and television personality, a poet, a person who was unsuccessful in bringing a climate change lawsuit, a UN delegate, and also the Oceania provincial leader of the John of God Brothers.

The conference format will be framed by processes of storytelling, reflection and theological dialogue, akin to cultural experiences of Talanoa or yarning-circle style conversations.

Practical theologians from within Oceania will share their deep understanding of the gifts Oceanis has received.

The purpose of the conference is to listen to diverse voices of creation and cultures of people in Oceania by offering a platform to share stories and amplify vulnerable voices, which can be heard by decision-makers at local, regional and global levels both in and outside of the church with the hope of generating dialogical pathways in Oceania to cohere with synodal processes of transformation and generate voluntary commitments for care and action.

Bishops of Oceania, representing cardinals, archbishops and bishops in the Conferences of Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands, meet as the FCBCO every four years, and their next assembly will be held in the Archdiocese of Suva, Fiji, from February 5-10, 2023.

Conference line-up

Archbishop Peter Loy Chong – FCBCO President and third Catholic Archbishop of Suva

and member of the Suva Secretariat. Dr Sandie Cornish – Senior Lecturer, School of Theology, ACU. Member of the Oceania Taskforce for the

Continental Stage of the Synod, member of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development and

Chair, Suva Secretariat.

on Indigenous Peoples and the Environment and Ecology. Coordinator for Justice, Peace, and Integrity of Creation for the Columban Mission Society in Fiji under the Oceania region Ratu Manoa Rasigatale – Former Fijian politician and television personality

lawsuit, the People’s Climate Case, against the European Union Br Timothy Graham OH – Provincial Leader of the Hospitaller Order of St John of God Oceania Province

Rice Centre for Justice and Community Education, raising awareness of the impact of climate change on low- lying islands in the Pacific Tita Kara – Delegate at the 2022 UN Ocean Conference

Pacific Conference of Churches since 2018. Amy Echeverria – Global Coordinator, Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation, Columban Mission Society

Catholic Diocese of Tonga and Niue. She is the founder and Director of the Catholic Theological Institute for the Laity, and co-founder of the Association of Pacific Women and Theology. She is a strong advocate for enhancing practical theology in Oceania. Lucy Gooch-Tonga – Young Tongan-Australian poet and co-founder of YEmpower Australia

