Helder Camara

The Archbishop of Olinda and Recife (Brazil) is still today, 23 years after his death, one of the emblematic figures in defense of the homeless, the jobless and the landless (the three “T’s” that the Pope Francis) of Brazilians and peoples of the Continent.

There were two main lines of work in the social and political spheres: the defense of social justice in the most unequal continent in the world, and the confrontation with the dictatorships both in his country and in other countries around Brazil.

The “favelas” in his heart

Since he was transferred to Rio de Janeiro in 1936 until his death, now as archbishop emeritus, his concern for the lives of those who inhabit the misery belts in Brazil (the “favelas”), was the hallmark of his pastoral action.

In his capacity as auxiliary bishop of Rio de Janeiro (1952) and later, as archbishop of Olinda and Recife (1964-1985), he had enormous repercussions in the newspapers, radio and television in Brazil in those years; so much so that there were several occasions when the military regime wanted to end his life.

It was not until December 26, 2017, 18 years after leaving for the Father’s house, that he was declared a “Brazilian Patron of Human Rights” by a federal law, which was ratified by the State of Pernambuco where it led to carry out most of his ministry.

Asked why he had to renounce the apostolic palaces and go to live in the neighborhoods of the poor, Dom Hélder replied: “There are miseries that cry out, before which we have no right to remain indifferent.”

A colossal work

In addition to having been the creator of the Latin American Episcopal Council and the Brazilian Episcopate Conference, Dom Hélder – as his contemporaries treated him – was a four-time candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize and awarded international prizes on several occasions for his work. in favor of peace.

The main titles of his written work reflect his concerns: The Gospel with Dom Helder, The desert is fertile, A thousand reasons to live, The conversions of a bishop, Christianity, socialism, capitalism, Who am I?, Spiral of violence , The rebellion of the economists, Revolution of the non-violent: an initiative, The Church and the development of Latin America, To arrive on time and Poverty, abundance and solidarity .

He died at the age of 90, on August 27, 1999 of cardiac arrest. The diocesan beatification process for him began in 2014 and in April 2015 he received the title of “Servant of God.” He is also credited with forming at least 500 grassroots communities that use Bible study and prayer to address social or economic problems.

Persecuted and vindicated

The 20 years that the military dictatorship in Brazil lasted were lived by Dom Hélder on the edge of the knife. He was accused of everything but, above all, of being a communist and a terrorist. «If I give bread to the poor, everyone calls me a saint. If I ask why the poor don’t have bread, they call me a communist and a subversive”, he once said.

The path of the cause has advanced and surely – given the background of other pastors who fought from the trenches of the poor and the excluded that Pope Francis has led to the altars, with Saint Romero at the head – he will soon be “Venerable ».

This was also announced by the Archbishop of Olinda-Recife, Fernando Saburido, at the end of the 18th General Assembly of the Episcopate of Brazil. For many Brazilians, this champion of human rights can also be the champion of a poor Church and for the poor.

Aleteia: https://es.aleteia.org/2022/11/22/dom-helder-camara-sera-venerable-muy-pronto/

News category: Unlisted resources.