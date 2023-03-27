Ideologies in education harm society

Auxiliary Bishop Pedro Fuentes of La Paz, Bolivia, charged that ideologies are being imposed on Bolivian society, especially in education.

In his homily on the healing of the man born blind for Sunday Mass at St Francis Minor Basilica in La Paz on March 19, the prelate reflected on how to pass from darkness to light, from lies to truth, and heal “spiritual blindness.”

Fuentes also called for “light so that the education of the new generations not be manipulated.”

The bishop focused on a problem that afflicts Bolivian society: the educational curriculum imposed by the Ministry of Education.

Fuentes asked that the authorities be sensible and see “the damage that can be done if an educational curriculum goes forward that doesn’t have consensus and input from all those concerned.”

