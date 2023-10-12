Revamping liturgical translations: a call for inclusivity and clarity

Hey folks, here’s the lowdown on what’s happening with liturgical translations.

The bishops have kicked off a Synodal Consultation, and that’s a good start.

But let’s push for a wider consultation, one that includes not just the bishops but also everyone involved in preaching, celebrating sacraments and teaching using liturgical texts.

We’ve got to rope in some local scholars too.

They should join forces with the bishops to dive deep into the nitty-gritty of liturgical text, covering everything from language to culture and even the scriptures.

To make this happen, we might need to revive the Liturgy Commission which has been a bit dormant.

In a nutshell, translating liturgy is about more than just words and books. It’s about using tools to express God’s love and presence in the world.

The words should help people from different walks of life hear a universal truth, just as they did in the Acts of the Apostles (Acts 2:5-12).

So, what’s being heard is as crucial as what’s being said. This exchange is what we call inculturation, where liturgy meets culture, bringing us closer to the mystery of God.

Now let’s talk about Church approval.

The game changed with the Motu Proprio Magnum Principium in 2017. It clarified how we translate liturgical books and texts into modern languages and defined the roles of the Apostolic See and Episcopal Conferences.

The Second Vatican Council and documents like Sacrosanctum Concilium and Comme Le Prévoit set the stage earlier, emphasising “dynamic equivalence” for translations that resonate with listeners.

But in 2010, Liturgiam authenticam rolled in, calling for “formal equivalence,” essentially a more literal translation that keeps the sacred tone intact.

When it comes to blending liturgy with culture (inculturation), the Apostolic See recognises legitimate liturgical adaptations, even the more daring ones by Bishops’ Conferences.

They do this to safeguard the unity of the Roman Rite, although this unity might be a bit of a contentious concept.

Now a new translation of the lectionary and presidential prayers of the Mass is brewing in New Zealand and there are some big questions on the table.

First off, we should understand what a lectionary is. It’s not just a book of biblical snippets but a guide for our liturgy, including weekdays, funerals and sacraments.

We also need to consider the translation of the Book of the Gospels.

Secondly, a lectionary is a liturgical resource and a teaching tool. It contains readings and songs that need to be heard by the assembly, not just privately. So translation should prioritise making these texts “proclaimable”.

Thirdly, because translation is about communication in a particular context, we have to factor in how different cultures affect how people listen and understand.

We’re talking about diverse assemblies here, so let’s adapt our translations accordingly.

Uniformity isn’t the goal; we should embrace diversity, keeping in line with the synodal spirit of liturgical practice.

The current translation of the Mass with its formal equivalence has led to awkward language and, in some cases, political agendas.

It’s time to bring back the 1998 ICEL translation which is readily available online. But we can’t stop at the priest’s parts; we should also consider the responses of the assembly, like a more biblically grounded Our Father.

To wrap it up bishops, here’s the takeaway:

prioritise translations that can be proclaimed with clarity

don’t obsess over a single translation for uniformity; unity can thrive in diversity

give preference to translations that can be sung because, in the liturgy, chant is the star of the show

Let’s make our liturgical translations inclusive and crystal clear. Cheers!

Nick Wilson is the young Catholics Team Leader in the Palmerston North Diocese.

News category: Analysis and Comment.