The incoming government’s social investment was clearly articulated before the election.

It campaigned on social investment. It promised a social bond to help sort out the country’s severe housing shortage.

The party’s housing spokesperson Chris Bishop was most supportive, pre-election.

He said National would partner with organisations able to move people from emergency accommodation into housing they can stay in . No more moving from place to place.

He promised an initial $50 million bond, saying the financial support will reflect National’s goal to end emergency housing.

National wants better outcomes for vulnerable families than emergency housing, he said.

An initial bond of $50 million will be established,” housing spokesperson Chris Bishop said before the election.

Charities like the Genesis Youth Trust are keeping their hopes high.

Data shows their youth offending programme actually helped turn young people’s lives around. Hundreds of them.

Social investment success

Social bonds are an innovative way for private and not-for-profit organisations to partner in delivering better social outcomes – and be rewarded by Government.

The country’s first social bond was issued six years ago to Genesis Youth Trust.

Based in Auckland, the Trust works with young people the police and Oranga Tamariki refer to them.

Successful outcomes mark social bond’s impact on the Trust work.

Research shows the young people the Trust worked with were 30 percent less likely to be in such big trouble again (if at all) than cohorts without the Trust’s support.

There were other indicators that show the positive outcomes Trust graduates experience.

Like fewer hospital visits. Fewer mental health and addiction service referrals.

Not only did the Trust’s support reduce re-offending – it also had positive health and education outcomes.

Fewer hospital visits. Fewer referrals to mental health and addictions services. They were also 40 percent more likely to enrol in tertiary education enrolments than cohorts without the Trust’s support.

Road-blocks to success

While the social bond scheme worked well, the Trust says enrolments fell short of the expected 1,000 referrals.

There were several reasons for this, a Trust report by Carl Bakker says.

Covid was one reason. Another concerned lack of understanding of the innovative investment opportunity.

While 2017 Labour government ministers learned about social bond investments during their term, Bakker said the new ministers in 2020 missed out.

They were wary of the scheme. That had a negative impact on staff making referrals to the Trust.

Funding for over 400 referrals was therefore not spent.

Bakker said the “G-Fund” contract ran out before they had a chance to use it. We couldn’t extend the contract with Oranga Tamariki, he said.

What now?

The report with supporting data evaluating the scheme, is available to the new government.

Bakker is hopeful the government’s pre-election promises about social investment will latch on to the social bond opportunity.

ANZ’s Dean Spicer is encouraging about the opportunity the social bond opportunity can offer New Zealand investors.

It’s an ethical choice for Kiwi Saver funds, for instance, he suggests. But the government must back the social bond investment, he said. Their role is crucial in refunding the investors based on success, measured against desired outcomes.

Investors and financial markets have been on board since 2027 and understand how the social bond works. Plus there is – New Zealand-based data showing the scheme works here, he said.

