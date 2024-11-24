The unpredictable Pope Francis

The pope is more unpredictable than (Donald) Trump; when he signals left, he usually turns right,” observed a keen analyst.

Suffice it to say, the communication surrounding the papal visit to Corsica – a French island in the Mediterranean sea – has been uncertain at best. One might even describe it as erratic.

As you read this, the pope’s visit to Ajaccio, the capital of the Mediterranean island, may have been confirmed. Or maybe not yet. Late last week, two reliable sources assured an announcement would be made November 16. Two others, equally reliable, suggested November 18. And another one announced November 20. Recently, numerous local media outlets have mentioned an “imminent announcement,” “in the next few hours,” “tomorrow,” or “in the coming days.”

These inconsistencies stem from more than just a lack of sources or corroboration. In 2013, Francis was elected pope with a clear mandate to restore order to a Curia weakened by scandals. While he has partially reformed it, he has mainly established a highly personal style of governance that frequently circumvents his own administration. Under Francis, a “Vatican source,” even a “high” one, is not always “well-informed.”

Legacy

“Is this trip to Corsica real?” an influential member of the French episcopate reportedly asked a representative of the Vatican’s diplomatic services in October. This query was the first time that the member of the Secretariat of State of the Holy See, responsible for relations with states, heard of this possible trip.

The study of a potential trip to Corsica has been conducted in strict secrecy at the Vatican, in direct connection with the diocese. Parts of the Secretariat of State, the French Bishops’ Conference, the French Presidency, and the French Embassy to the Holy See were only informed late in the process.

An official invitation, a prerequisite for envisioning the pope on French soil, was requested from the French Presidency at the beginning of November, which reportedly sent it. A Vatican delegation recently traveled to Corsica to arrange technical details.

The secrecy around this information is open to interpretation. Vatican “sources” remained divided on the matter. Should Francis be seen as a master strategist who wants to keep his options open with respect to the Curia or the agenda of an embattled Emmanuel Macron?

“I think this trip to Corsica is more of an impulsive or heartfelt decision, tied to his friendship with (the Bishop of Ajaccio, François) Bustillo, whom he made a cardinal,” said a close papal confidant. This less political theory doesn’t preclude concern: “At nearly 88 years old and with this modus operandi, I worry that some of Francis’ choices might be less understood and could damage his legacy.” But again, who knows?

