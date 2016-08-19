Let’s make Bill of Rights supreme law

The New Zealand public are a perplexing paradox.

They leap into paroxysms of patriotic fervour at the sight of 15 men charging with an oval ball, or one woman hitting a small round one with a stick.

They break out “The End is Nigh” signs when attempts are made to regulate what lightbulbs they may use, and have strong views on a symbolic piece of cloth (even if they don’t vote to change it).

Yet, when a fundamental human right is threatened and eroded, they fall strangely silent. Continue reading Gavin Ellis

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.