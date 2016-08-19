  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Let’s make Bill of Rights supreme law

Friday, August 19th, 2016

The New Zealand public are a perplexing paradox.

They leap into paroxysms of patriotic fervour at the sight of 15 men charging with an oval ball, or one woman hitting a small round one with a stick.

They break out “The End is Nigh” signs when attempts are made to regulate what lightbulbs they may use, and have strong views on a symbolic piece of cloth (even if they don’t vote to change it).

Yet, when a fundamental human right is threatened and eroded, they fall strangely silent. Continue reading Gavin Ellis

Related stories

 Desperate choice faces Christians in Syria Life has become so dangerous for Christians in Syria that they face the choice of trying to leave — in itself a difficult course of action — or being ...
Concerns over compulsory mental health care Concerns are being raised over the number of mental health patients placed under compulsory treatment. A group of lawyers, psychiatrists and mental...
African church growth put down to lack of educatio... The editor of the German bishops’ website has said the Church is growing in Africa because of a lack of education and because Africans have little els...
Finance watchdog approves Vatican reforms, urges b... The Vatican has made significant progress in financial reforms but still risks being used for money laundering unless it strengthens controls, a Europ...

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

  • Fundamental Human rights should be given to everyone.