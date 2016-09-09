  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Psychiatrist condemns “abusive” Vatican sex-ed program

Friday, September 9th, 2016

A sex education program recently released by the Vatican has been condemned by a renowned psychiatrist who has worked with victims of priestly sexual abuse and priest abusers. He says it is abusive and “the most dangerous threat to Catholic youth” he has seen in the past 40 years.

The gravely concerned psychiatrist is Dr. Rick Fitzgibbons, a counseling center director who has been a consultant to the Congregation for the Clergy at the Vatican and has served as adjunct professor at the John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family at the Catholic University of America.

In an essay published by LifeSiteNews, Fitzgibbons warns that the material found in the Vatican’s newly-released sex education program The Meeting Point “constitutes sexual abuse of Catholic adolescents” and contains pornographic images “similar to those used by adult sexual predators of adolescents.

“In a culture in which youth are bombarded by pornography, I was particularly shocked by the images contained in this new sex education program, some of which are clearly pornographic,” Fitzgibbons wrote.

“My immediate professional reaction was that this obscene or pornographic approach abuses youth psychologically and spiritually.

“… As a professional who has treated both priest perpetrators and the victims of the abuse crisis in the Church, what I found particularly troubling was that the pornographic images in this program are similar to those used by adult sexual predators of adolescents.”

Fitzgibbons called for Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, who oversaw the development and release of the program when he was head of the Pontifical Council for the Family, to be evaluated according to norms adopted by the United States Catholic Bishops in the wake of the sex abuse scandal.

Paglia “should be required in justice to go through an evaluation by a review board as described in the Dallas Charter norms for placing youth at risk,” Fitzgibbons wrote.

  • Lynne Newington

    In my view, they've done so much damage in sex education and the purported pornographic images should be no surprised due to their own fantasy ridden education passed down through the centuries.
    Is it any wonder many religious have gone through life confusing spiritual ecstasy with orgasm?

  • Katalin Ajzner

    A brief look at the website under criticism shows young people putting up tents. Probably not exactly dressed modestly but not pornographic either. I guess there is more but I will not go looking for it.

    As for causing damage, I think a well-meaning but mistaken psychiatrist can do far more actual damage to a person than a priest who tries to live his vocation in an honest way even if he may be awkward around issues of sexuality, his own included.

    Psychiatric diagnosis struggles with scientific validity. Even if the diagnosis is right the solution offered is heavy medicalisation. The medications in some cases are not proven to act on what is supposed to cause the problem in the first place. But they impact severely on the person's ability to carry on with their lives.

    If on the other hand an honest priest gives advice based on incorrect information it is hard to imagine how the consequences could be quite so severe. In any case the person's ability to make their own decisions will not be diminished under the influence of drugs.

    I appreciate this partcular psychiatrist's concern and I hope the website will now be reviewed and pornographic content – if any – will be removed. I hope too that he is equally as scrupulous when it comes to his own field – there is plenty there to be concerned about. Enough, in my opinion, to make the veritable army of psychiatrists lie awake at night.

    • Lynne Newington

      The impact on lives by psychiatrists are certainly underestimated, many referred to them are clergy attempting to re-wire their brain with shock treatment just one.

      • Katalin Ajzner

        Not so long ago homosexuality was considered a condition warranting treatment. I guess that shows just how successful these attempts to re-wire people's brains are.

        The clergy you are referring to are paedophile men I think. Unless there has been progress the last I have heard about this is that no method has been successful yet to change them.

