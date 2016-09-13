  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Catholic Church Will Change Views on Same-Sex Marriage

Tuesday, September 13th, 2016

Same-sex marriage and the Catholic church’s views on it are likely to change, says US Democratic Vice-presidential candidate and devout Catholic, Tim Kaine.

His comments were made on Saturday at the US annual national dinner for the Human Rights Campaign.

“My support for marriage equality now — my full, complete, unconditional support for marriage equality — is at odds with the current doctrine of the church that I still attend.

“But I think that’s going to change, too … And I think it’s going to change because my church also teaches me about a creator in the first chapter of Genesis who surveys the entire world including mankind and said it is very good, it is very good,” he said.

“Pope Francis famously said, ‘who am I to judge?’ And to that I want to add: Who am I to challenge God for the beautiful diversity of the human family?” Kaine said. “I think we’re supposed to celebrate it, not challenge it.”

Kaine’s deep Catholic faith has remained a tremendous part of his life, and when he ran for Virginia’s governor in 2005, he campaigned on opposing same-sex marriage.

Since then, he danced around the issue for several years and then ultimately publicly supported equal marriage rights for same-sex couples as Virginia’s senator in 2013.

Kaine said that while he signed an executive order soon after taking office as governor that barred discrimination in employment on the basis of sexual orientation, as a devout Catholic “I believed that marriage was something different.

“I knew gay couples as friends, in my neighborhood. I knew them to be great neighbors. I knew them to be great parents to beautiful kids. And I saw them struggle with antiquated and even hostile adoption laws.

“But I had a difficult time reconciling that reality with what I knew to be true from the evidence of my own life, with the teachings of the faith that I had been raised in for my entire life,” he said.

  • Joy Cowley

    I pray this change will come. On retreats there are many sad stories from parents and grandparents about gay children being forced to choose between the church and their life partner. It’s the church that misses out.

    The law against homosexual relationships has its origin in Leviticus, laws created
    for a small tribe threatened with extinction. Survival depended on procreation. Is this appropriate today in an over-populated world?

    Loving commitment between two people is the perfect metaphor for God’s love for the soul, regardless of gender. Those of us who are heterosexual and who escape
    the judgements of the ‘righteous’ need to support our gay brothers and sisters.

    It is a matter of justice.

    • Kath

      I absolutely support what Joy says. Sadly the Church is losing not just gay Catholics but their siblings and other members of their families, who are scandalised by what to them is utter rejection. This gives them a stony-faced Christ.

  • kiwianglo

    I'm sure that Roman Catholics are among those families that already include faithfully-partnered, monogamous, Same-Sex Couples. But will the Vatican recognise that? Probably not in my time on earth. The Church of England is now accepting the fact that a bishop can be faithfully Same-Sex partnered. However, he has had to declare that this partnership is non-sexual.

  • NellJo

    I respectfully refer readers to the contents of Romans Chapter 1

  • Joy Cowley

    We connect with St Paul's enthusiasm for Jesus, and also accept that he was homophobic. He was also unmarried and seemed to be at a distance from women. Perhaps he had a personal struggle.

    According to the gospels, Jesus said nothing about homosexuality.. Maybe he didn't think it was important. But he did say a lot about love and the sin of judgmental attitudes..

    Pope Francis lives the wide embrace of the gospels, encouraging us all.

  • Kieran FennFMS

    It is offensive to take any text of Scripture and use it as a club to beat homosexuals with. A full appreciation of the Greek world of Paul shows the predominant homosexuality was that of the heterosexual who had a wife to bear his children and young men to be their lovers. I still remember that great preacher William Barclay making this point in a TV series years ago. He went on to say that this practice undermined the world of that day.

    The Romans text is speaking about the effects of idolatry in the Gentile world. The point is well made by Brendan Byrne in the Sacra Pagina commentary on Romans that "interpretation must take into account both the context and specific rhetorical role of this allusion (1:26-27) within the wider argument of Romans. In particular, it must reckon with a considerable gap between what is envisaged by this text from the ancient world and the personal situations addressed by contemporary moral and pastoral situations." No distinction was made in that world between homosexual behaviour on the part of those who have deliberately chosen to abandon heterosexual relations or those who had an abiding personal psychological orientation, the cause of which still remains mysterious to modern science.

  • Katalin Ajzner

    The survival of the species still depends on heterosexual couples and will depend for some time yet.

    The issue has always been the actual sexual act, and from the view of human dignity as well as the view of procreation. The discussion is always about something else, e.g. love; equal rights etc.

    Soon it will be punishable to state the obvious.

  • Margaret Paton

    It’s not Tim Kaine’s job to define Catholic doctrine – thank God – otherwise next week we’ll be reading about what a great idea abortion is – since he wholeheartedly supports that as well!

    Homosexuality is not an acceptable act within the Christian tradition – never has been and never will be, no matter what highly exalted arguments are used to justify it.

    I’m inclined to think that Tim Kaine’s “deep Catholic faith” doesn’t actually go deep enough to accept the Church’s doctrines and dogmas but just deep enough to gather in some modernist Catholic votes!

    • John Shone

      Small “c” catholics like Tim Kaine want the Church to conform to their own (corrupted) notions of what constitutes fair play and justice, not what is right and just.

      In my view, they follow a dangerous pathway that all faithful Catholics should strenuously steer clear of.

      • Margaret Paton

        Amen to that! I just wish the secular media would do the same. But no – Catholic renegades and dissidents are always given pride of place!

  • Lynda

    I'm speechless. We need theistic natural law so desperately – Truth is God, the Holy Trinity, and man is made to know and be open to this absolute truth – it is inscribed in our being and mirrored in the Decalogue and fulfilled in Christ's union with the Church. Revelation is needed that we know our Glorious end in God which is a union known to us analogously as Nuptial Mystery. It is the image of this end which is the image of our being created male and female in complementarity. What is not true sexual union in spousal love and open to the life giver is discordant with the truth of our being and unknown in the mind of God. For that reason homosexual simulation of spousal love is not in accord with right reason, love of God and neighbour. They like every Christian are called first to charity and chastity. It is not a law which oppresses but a truth of our nature which frees us to be more fully human.
    I wish I had known the great glories of the Christian faith from the beginning. What a difference true love makes.

  • The world is facing disasters the like of which we have never seen before. So why should we be so obsessed with something like same-sex marriage when our lives may be at risk

    • John Shone

      Angela, yes indeed the world is facing many disasters the like of which we have never seen before. Evil is real and so is the Devil. But consider this also: we live in an age that mocks the very existence of God, his Church, and the Ten Commandments. It just so happens that same-sex "marriage" is one glaring example of this obscene mockery identifying a morally-bankrupt world given over to worshipping secularism and atheism. In short, God is considered a crutch for the weak and scientifically- and politically-ignorant. So, to answer your question, Faithful Catholics "obsess" (to use your word) about same-sex relationships because, pure and simple, such a union offends against God and against Heaven. For good reason, the Church has always taught that the practice of homosexuality is gravely sinful. And according to our Catholic faith, we understand grave sins have the effect of separating us from God, which awful situation, without our recourse to the Sacrament of Penance, invites a dreadful eternal consequence. Sound old hat? By the standards of today's faithless and confused world, you bet. But I'm proud to wear old hats because they wear well and true!

  • Kieran FennFMS

    Thank you Joy and Kath for your compassionate comments that befit the Year of Mercy. I am not in favour of politicians making comments on religious issues or even Church leaders trying to direct political choices when their own task is to help shape religious consciences that make these choices.

    Even the condemnations of homosexuality in the Old Testament have to be carefully examined. There are two terms in the Hebrew, one for the cultic prostitution of males and females alike as part of pagan worship of foreign gods and another term for the male homosexuality as is generally understood. With the use of both terms in the Hebrew Bible and the general condemnation of idolatry, context matters.

