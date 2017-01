The BBC has apologised for saying the Catholic Church was silent about Hitler and the Nazi Party’s activities during the Holocaust.

It admitted a BBC One news item when Pope Francis visited Auschwitz in July “did not give due weight to public statements by successive popes or the efforts made on the instructions of Pius XII to rescue Jews from Nazi persecution, and perpetuated a view which is at odds with the balance of evidence.” Read more

