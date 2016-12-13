  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Education leadership prize for Porirua deputy principal

Tuesday, December 13th, 2016

Porirua’s Holy Family school deputy principal Gina Lefaoseu recently won a SunPix award for leadership in education.

The awards are growing in popularity as a leading forum to acknowledge Pasifika successes nationwide and Lefaoseu is determined her school will keep succeeding.

Lefaoseu says Holy Family school is very diverse; it has 180 students, 85 per cent Pasifika, 12 per cent Maori and Burmese.

“I love the fact that we’re so diverse,” she told the Kapi Mana News.

“They bring a real warmth and richness from their cultures and that comes from their families.”

She says the students are “amazing”, so “innocent and real”, and “so giving”.

“They know what’s important,” she said. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

