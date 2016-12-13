Film director Martin Scorsese says latest film a “pilgrimage of faith”

Film director Martin Scorsese says his latest film, Silence, was a “pilgrimage of faith”.

The movie, set in the 1600’s, focuses on Jesuit priests in Japan.

Silence has been called a “Masterwork movie about faith and ideas that rocks everything we’ve been dealing with.” Read more

Related stories New Martin Scorsese movie about Jesuits A new Martin Scorsese movie about two Jesuit monks in 17th century Japan is due for release in December. Silence stars Andrew Garfield and Liam Nee... Martin Scorsese to make movie about Jesuit mission... Famed movie director Martin Scorsese is to make a film based on the Jesuit Catholic mission to Japan in the 17th century. The film will be based on...

News category: News Shorts, World.