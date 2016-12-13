  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Marlborough pastor pleased shops open at Easter

Tuesday, December 13th, 2016

A proposed bylaw allowing stores in Marlborough to open on Easter Sunday has an unlikely advocate – a pastor.

The Marlborough District Council called for public submissions on the issue after Parliament passed a bill to give local councils the power to create their own bylaws on Easter Sunday trading in August.

Many church leaders in Marlborough opposed the bylaw, but Oasis Family Church pastor Ross Banbury took a different view to his peers and supported the bylaw.

He was pleased Good Friday would remain “sacrosanct” if the bylaw went ahead, but said trading on Easter Sunday would be a boon for businesses who suffered when forced to close for two days.

They could also capitalise on the biennial Omaka Classic Fighters Airshow which drew an audience of 35,000 last year, he said.

“People want to go out and eat or shop when they’re in town for the show.” Continue reading

Related stories

 St Matthews in the City does it again for Easter A provocative Auckland church known for stirring up debate has unveiled its new billboard in the lead-up to Easter. The billboard erected at the fr...
Parents behaving badly at Good Friday Easter egg s... The Equippers church, the organisers of a public Easter egg drop, have apologised after children were injured during the event - by parents desperate ...
Cardinal Dew interview: the Francis effect On Easter Sunday Cardinal John Dew was interviewed by Wallace Chapman on New Zealand's National radio. He talked to Chapman about being called to t...
NZ Parliament rejects Easter trading for the 11th ... The New Zealand Parliament has rejected legislation to allow Easter trading for the 11th time. 10 bills have been put up by National members and on...

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Comments are closed.

Tags: ,