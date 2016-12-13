Mother Teresa’s 15 tips to help to be humble

While she was head of the Missionaries of Charity, Mother Teresa kept a list of ways to be humble for the sisters in her care.

Speak as little as possible about yourself. Keep busy with your own affairs and not those of others. Avoid curiosity (she is referring to wanting to know things that should not concern you.) Do not interfere in the affairs of others. Accept small irritations with good humour. Do not dwell on the faults of others. Accept censures even if unmerited. Give in to the will of others. Accept insults and injuries. Accept contempt, being forgotten and disregarded. Be courteous and delicate even when provoked by someone. Do not seek to be admired and loved. Do not protect yourself behind your own dignity. Give in, in discussions, even when you are right. Choose always the more difficult task. Continue reading

News category: Odd Spot.