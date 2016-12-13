  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Quake-damaged church spire included in Vatican Christmas Crib

Tuesday, December 13th, 2016

A quake-damaged church spire is part of this year’s Christmas Crib at the Vatican.

The spire comes from one of the many churches damaged in this year’s earthquakes.

Its presence reminds us that the Holy Family were refugees at this time of the year, Pope Francis says. Read more

