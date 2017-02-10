  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. Pacific

Samoa’s proposed Constitutional amendment threatens religious freedom

Constitutional amendment

Friday, February 10th, 2017

A Samoan governance expert says there is a danger a bill to make Samoa a Christian state could undermine freedom of religion in the country.

The bill, which had its second reading last week, was widely supported by Parliament.

The 2016 Explanatory Memorandum attached to Constitutional Amendment Bill (No. 2) says the government wants to amend the Constitution to declare the dominance of Christianity in Samoa.

Leasiolagi Malama Meleisea said unclean if amendment will continue to guarantee religious freedom.

He is the Director of Samoan Studies at the National University of Samoa.

“They are framing their concern about Islamism and so on in a very emotional way,” Leasiolagi said.

“So the leaders of the main Christian denominations are more or less saying that we want to protect our turf but in order for us to air these concerns we are going to frame it in the context of what is happening in the world.”

As it stands, the Constitution’s only reference to Christianity is in the preamble.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielega said that means it is not part of the Constitution.

“This does not stand in Court as it is not included in the body of the Constitution.”

Tuilaepa said with the amendment, reference to Christianity will be included in body of the Constitution.

“The phrase “Samoa is founded on God” will be taken out.

Instead “Samoa is a Christian nation founded of God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.” will be inserted into the Constitution

Source

Related stories

 Fiji’s new constitution will enshrine separa... Fiji's Constitution Commission chairman, Professor Yash Gha, has made it clear that the separation of Church and State will be enshrined in Fiji's new...
Family planning is wrong…Samoa needs more ch... Samoa's Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi says family planning is wrong. He believes Samoa needs a bigger population. So he is encou...
Fiji Attorney General says no restrictions on reli... The Fiji Attorney General, Sayed-Khaiyum says there are no restrictions on religion in Fiji. Sayed-Khaiyum responded to comments by Jonathan Temm , pr...
Samoa a Christian country – PM calls for con... Samoa's ruling party is considering constitutional amendments so Christian principles, values, culture and traditions are legally recognised. This ...

News category: Pacific.

Tags: , ,