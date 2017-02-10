  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Euphrasie House demolition ‘not that far off’

Friday, February 10th, 2017

There’s still no fixed date for the demolition of Hamilton’s Euphrasie House, and politicians are taking other options to the church.

The Catholic Diocese got the green light to bowl the 1939 convent and hostel in a 2014 Environment Court decision, and a passionate group of locals has been trying to save it since then.

It’s only a matter of time before Euphrasie House is progressively demolished, Hamilton Diocese’s Graeme Roil said, though a start date hasn’t been set yet. Continue reading

